Veteran Author Lonesome B. Augustine Brings 35 Years of Federal Insight and Mentorship to FOX 5 San Diego

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran novelist Lonesome B. Augustine , the pen name of author and U.S. Army veteran Robert Crutchfield Sr., will make his West Coast broadcast debut this season on KSWB-TV, the FOX 5 San Diego and KUSI News affiliate, with a featured segment on the lifestyle program The LOCAList SD. The appearance, hosted by Emmy-nominated journalist Ashley Jacobs, will introduce one of California's largest television audiences to the author's two novels, his thirty-five years of federal service, and the mentorship ministry he has been building for the past decade.Augustine's path to publishing is unusual. He spent thirty-five years inside the United States federal government, serving in geospatial intelligence, before turning to fiction in his sixties. That career informs every page of his debut novel, ICE: A Story of Love, Crime and Politics , a cinematic crime thriller built around a Black private investigator pulled into a federal money-laundering scheme that runs from Las Vegas through Mount Weather to the diamond fields of Sierra Leone. The scenes set inside U.S. federal infrastructure are written with an authenticity rare in the genre, drawing on three and a half decades of insider experience.His second novel, Dark Prairie: Forged by Blood, Bound by Choice , takes the same investigative eye to the Old West. The book is a Black historical Western that reclaims forgotten frontier heroes American history textbooks left out, including Nat Love, Mary Fields, and John Ware. It arrives squarely in the cultural moment created by Peacock's High Horse: The Black Cowboy, The Harder They Fall, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves, a moment Augustine has been preparing for his entire writing life.But Augustine is quick to point out that the novels are only one expression of a larger fight."I'm not just telling stories. I'm bearing witness. I've watched America from inside the rooms most people will never see, and I've spent the last decade helping young men find the strength to walk through their own rooms with their souls still intact. Every page I write asks the same question: what does it take for a man to keep his identity, his honor, and his soul in a world built to take all three?"Lonesome B. AugustineThat question runs through everything Augustine builds, both on the page and off it. In 2014 he founded Football Faith, a Virginia-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit ministry that has spent the past decade mentoring young men through faith, discipline, leadership, and the lessons of the game. The organization serves fatherless boys, at-risk youth, and the families behind them. For Augustine, the ministry is not a side project, it is the proof of everything he writes about."The novels put the question on the page. Football Faith answers it in real boys' lives. A man who only writes about building men is a novelist. A man who actually builds them is a witness."Lonesome B. AugustineIt is that combination of credentials, the veteran's eye, the novelist's voice, and the mentor's lived experience, that has begun drawing wider industry interest. A feature-length screenplay adaptation of ICE is currently in development with Booknality, the author marketing and screen-development partner managing his campaign, and both novels are available now on Amazon. The FOX 5 San Diego appearance with Ashley Jacobs offers a Southern California audience an early look at an author whose work spans crime fiction, Black history, and faith-driven mentorship under a single creative voice.Both novels are available now on Amazon in paperback and Kindle editions.ABOUTLONESOME B. AUGUSTINELonesome B. Augustine is the pen name of Robert Crutchfield Sr., a U.S. Army veteran, Christian speaker, and author whose work explores identity, faith, justice, manhood, and the cost of survival. He spent thirty-five years in federal service and geospatial intelligence before publishing his first novel. He is the author of ICE and Dark Prairie, and the founder of Football Faith. He lives in Fredericksburg, Virginia.Website: www.lonesomeaugustine.com FOOTBALL FAITHFootball Faith is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by Lonesome Augustine in 2014. The ministry builds strong men through faith, football, and family by mentoring young men in Virginia with a combination of athletic discipline, biblical teaching, and intergenerational guidance. Core values include faith, discipline, leadership, integrity, and service.Website: www.footballfaith.org BROADCAST DETAILSAugustine's segment will air on The LOCAList SD on KSWB-TV (FOX 5 San Diego and KUSI News) on 18th June. The show broadcasts weekdays at 10:00 AM and 10:30 AM. Segment date to be announced.

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