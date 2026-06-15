Transforming Cancer Care: How CARTI and SHARE HIE Are Redefining Real‑Time Oncology Coordination in Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas- June 2026 CARTI’s integration with SHARE HIE via Flatiron OncoEMR is redefining what coordinated cancer care looks like in Arkansas, creating a seamless, real‑time clinical information network for every active CARTI patient across the entire state. By integrating Flatiron’s oncology‑specific EMR with SHARE’s statewide health information exchange, CARTI securely transmits clinical information from each patient encounter, ensuring that every provider involved in that patient’s care has immediate access to the most current, comprehensive health record. CARTI also receives alerts whenever a patient experiences an emergency department visit or inpatient hospitalization at any SHARE connected hospital, ensuring that no critical event goes unnoticed and no patient faces a health crisis without their oncology team being informed.

“This integration represents a meaningful step forward in how oncology care is delivered across Arkansas,” said Carson Seelinger, Chief Information Officer at CARTI. “By connecting Flatiron OncoEMR with SHARE HIE, we are ensuring external providers who care for CARTI patients have access to current clinical information in real time. This level of interoperability supports patient safety, improves care coordination, and allows our teams to respond more effectively during critical moments in a patient’s cancer journey”, said Seelinger.

Seamless, real‑time visibility now empowers CARTI’s physicians, nurses, and care coordinators to intervene faster, close care gaps, and provide timely follow‑up within hours of a hospitalization, dramatically improving safety during some of the most vulnerable moments in a cancer patient’s journey.

Through SHARE’s Virtual Health Record, CARTI care teams can access labs, imaging, discharge summaries, medications, and clinical notes from hospitals and providers statewide, eliminating blind spots and reducing duplicative testing, unnecessary radiation exposure, and delays in treatment decisions. Patients benefit from a smoother, more confident care experience, knowing their oncology team is automatically notified of hospital events and has the most current information at their fingertips, no matter where they seek emergency or inpatient care. Providers benefit from a unified, statewide view of their patients’ health, enabling more informed decision‑making, stronger communication with hospital teams, and a more coordinated approach to complex cancer care. Care teams benefit from streamlined workflows, fewer manual phone calls, and the assurance that critical data flows to the care teams, where it can be used to guide treatment planning, symptom management, and supportive care.

“For our clinical teams, having visibility into a patient’s emergency department visit or hospitalization makes a real difference.” said Carmen Jacobson, BSN, RN, Sr. Clinical Analyst at CARTI. “Real‑time alerts and shared clinical data mean we can reach out sooner, close gaps in care, and support patients when they need us most. Our partnership with SHARE HIE improves the level of coordinated, compassionate care we are able to provide statewide, said Jacobson.

Together, CARTI and SHARE HIE are building a statewide oncology ecosystem that is faster, safer, more connected, and more compassionate, one that ensures every Arkansan facing cancer receives timely, coordinated, data‑driven care, supported by a network that truly surrounds them, protects them, and lifts them up at every step of their journey.

About CARTI: CARTI is proud to have assembled a team of some of the most renowned cancer specialists in the country. Since 1976, CARTI has stood at the forefront of cancer care, delivering compassionate, leading‑edge treatment to patients across Arkansas and beyond. As an independent, not‑for‑profit provider, CARTI offers comprehensive services for adult cancer, blood disorders, and related conditions, supported by an expert team that provides a full spectrum of treatment options—including medical, radiation and surgical oncology, diagnostic imaging, clinical research trials, comprehensive urologic care and more…

Guided by a mission to make trusted cancer care accessible to every patient, CARTI treats more than 60,000 individuals each year from every county in Arkansas and beyond. Its commitment to accessibility is reflected in its extensive network of locations, ensuring high‑quality, advanced treatment is available close to home in Clarksville, Clinton, Conway, Crossett, El Dorado, Fordyce, Heber Springs, Little Rock, Magnolia, North Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Russellville, Saline County, Searcy, Stuttgart, and at the CARTI Surgery Center in Little Rock. This statewide presence allows patients to receive exceptional care without sacrificing convenience.

Beyond clinical excellence, CARTI is dedicated to supporting patients and families throughout every step of the cancer journey. The Bridge, CARTI’s comprehensive patient assistance program, provides a wide range of supportive services designed to meet the emotional, financial, and practical needs that arise during treatment and survivorship. Through this holistic approach, CARTI ensures that every patient receives not only expert medical care but also the compassion, resources, and support needed to navigate cancer with dignity and strength.

Learn more: https://www.carti.com