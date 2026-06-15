Make Music Day Returns June 21 with Free Performances Across Orange County

15 June, 2026 Community & Services

Music will fill parks, museums, restaurants, theaters and other community spaces across Orange County on June 21 as residents join a global celebration of creativity during Make Music Day.

First launched in France in 1982 as Fête de la Musique, Make Music Day is now celebrated in more than 1,000 cities worldwide. The annual event encourages people of all ages and skill levels to share their love of music through free public performances.

Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs, in partnership with United Arts of Central Florida, is helping coordinate this year’s local celebration by connecting musicians with venues interested in hosting performances.

“Make Music Day is a gift to the community,” said Vicki Landon, administrator for Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs. “Every performance is free, and the goal is simply to share something creative and meaningful with others.”

Orange County is home to a thriving arts community that includes musicians, designers, performers, visual artists and other creative professionals. Landon said events like Make Music Day help showcase that talent while making the arts accessible to everyone.

“Music is one of the most approachable ways to connect with the arts,” she said. “Whether it’s a band on stage, a solo performer in a coffee shop or a string quartet in a museum, residents can experience the incredible creativity that exists throughout our community.”

This year’s performances will take place in a wide variety of locations, including museums, theaters, restaurants, public plazas, transit stops and even private residences. Musical styles will range from jazz, blues and country to hip-hop, Latin, choral and East Asian fusion.

“Central Florida is rich in cultural diversity and creative expression,” said local creative and venue host Chris Baranyi. “Participation in Make Music Day gives us the opportunity to make a group statement about who we are.”

Orange County invites musicians and prospective venue hosts to participate in this year’s celebration. Those interested can sign up through the Make Music Day website. The deadline to register is June 19.