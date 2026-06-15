Orange County Lowers Heat Threshold, Expands Access to Cooling Locations with Free LYNX Rides
As Central Florida heads into the peak of summer, Orange County is taking additional steps to protect residents from extreme heat by lowering its heat index activation threshold from 108 degrees to 103 degrees.
The heat index — often referred to as what the temperature “feels like” — combines air temperature and humidity. According to the National Weather Service, prolonged exposure to a heat index of 103 degrees or higher can lead to serious health risks, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
While the new threshold may sound like a significant operational shift, County officials emphasize that cooling locations are already open and available regardless of temperature.
“There’s a common misconception that cooling locations only open when we hit a certain number,” said Carlos Durden, Assistant Manager, Office of Emergency Management. “In reality, these places are always available during normal business hours for anyone who needs relief from the heat.”
These cooling locations include air-conditioned public spaces and recreational water features designed to help residents stay safe. Options range from Orange County Parks and Recreation facilities and splash pads to library branches, community centers, and local homeless shelters.
What changes at 103 degrees?
When the heat index reaches 103 degrees, LYNX will begin offering free bus rides to and from any designated cooling location, removing transportation barriers for those most vulnerable to extreme heat. That means whether you need a break from the heat for an hour or a safe place to spend part of the day, getting there becomes easier and more accessible.
Officials stress that residents do not need to wait for a heat advisory to take advantage of these resources. Available cooling locations include:
Orange County Parks and Recreation – Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 8 p.m.
Barnett Recreation Center
Bithlo Community Park
Goldenrod Recreation Center
Magnolia Park Eco Education Center
Marks Street Senior Recreation Complex (Monday through Friday)
Meadow Woods Recreation Center
Orlo Vista Park
Renaissance Senior Center Recreation Center
Silver Star Recreation Center
Tibet-Butler Nature Preserve (8 a.m.-6 p.m.)
West Orange Recreation Center
Outdoor Splashpad – Hours vary by location
Barber Park
Barnett Park
Bithlo Community Park
Capehart Park
Downey Park
Dr. P Phillips Community Park
Orange County Library System – Hours vary by location
Alafaya Branch
Chickasaw Branch
Eatonville Branch
Fairview Shores Branch
Hiawassee Branch
Maitland Public Library
North Orange Branch
Orlando Public Library
South Creek Branch
South Trail Branch
Southeast Branch
Southwest Branch
Washington Park Branch
West Oaks Branch
Windermere Branch
Winter Garden Branch
Winter Park Library
Community Centers – Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
East Orange (12-5 p.m.)
Holden Heights
John Bridges, Building A
Maxey
Multicultural Center
Taft (12-5 p.m.)
Willow Street
Homeless Shelters – Hours vary by location
Christian Service Center
Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida
For heat-related emergencies, call 911 immediately. To monitor current conditions, check the National Weather Service for active heat advisories.
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