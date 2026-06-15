Orange County Lowers Heat Threshold, Expands Access to Cooling Locations with Free LYNX Rides

As Central Florida heads into the peak of summer, Orange County is taking additional steps to protect residents from extreme heat by lowering its heat index activation threshold from 108 degrees to 103 degrees.

The heat index — often referred to as what the temperature “feels like” — combines air temperature and humidity. According to the National Weather Service, prolonged exposure to a heat index of 103 degrees or higher can lead to serious health risks, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

While the new threshold may sound like a significant operational shift, County officials emphasize that cooling locations are already open and available regardless of temperature.

“There’s a common misconception that cooling locations only open when we hit a certain number,” said Carlos Durden, Assistant Manager, Office of Emergency Management. “In reality, these places are always available during normal business hours for anyone who needs relief from the heat.”

These cooling locations include air-conditioned public spaces and recreational water features designed to help residents stay safe. Options range from Orange County Parks and Recreation facilities and splash pads to library branches, community centers, and local homeless shelters.

What changes at 103 degrees?

When the heat index reaches 103 degrees, LYNX will begin offering free bus rides to and from any designated cooling location, removing transportation barriers for those most vulnerable to extreme heat. That means whether you need a break from the heat for an hour or a safe place to spend part of the day, getting there becomes easier and more accessible.

Officials stress that residents do not need to wait for a heat advisory to take advantage of these resources. Available cooling locations include:

Orange County Parks and Recreation – Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 8 p.m.

Barnett Recreation Center

Bithlo Community Park

Goldenrod Recreation Center

Magnolia Park Eco Education Center

Marks Street Senior Recreation Complex (Monday through Friday)

Meadow Woods Recreation Center

Orlo Vista Park

Renaissance Senior Center Recreation Center

Silver Star Recreation Center

Tibet-Butler Nature Preserve (8 a.m.-6 p.m.)

West Orange Recreation Center

Outdoor Splashpad – Hours vary by location

Barber Park

Barnett Park

Bithlo Community Park

Capehart Park

Downey Park

Dr. P Phillips Community Park

Orange County Library System – Hours vary by location

Alafaya Branch

Chickasaw Branch

Eatonville Branch

Fairview Shores Branch

Hiawassee Branch

Maitland Public Library

North Orange Branch

Orlando Public Library

South Creek Branch

South Trail Branch

Southeast Branch

Southwest Branch

Washington Park Branch

West Oaks Branch

Windermere Branch

Winter Garden Branch

Winter Park Library

Community Centers – Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East Orange (12-5 p.m.)

Holden Heights

John Bridges, Building A

Maxey

Multicultural Center

Taft (12-5 p.m.)

Willow Street

Homeless Shelters – Hours vary by location

Christian Service Center

Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida

For heat-related emergencies, call 911 immediately. To monitor current conditions, check the National Weather Service for active heat advisories.

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