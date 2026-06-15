Final community meeting coming up in Knotts Island

The final session in a series of Community Meetings hosted by the Currituck County Board of Commissioners is scheduled for Tuesday, June 23, in Knotts Island.

Citizen registration is preferred but not required to attend.

The Board has hosted previous community meetings at Jarvisburg Elementary School, Corolla’s Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education, Moyock Middle School, and the NC Cooperative Extension Center in Barco.

Each meeting includes a review of the Strategic Planning process. The four focus areas of the Strategic Plan are: Housing, Infrastructure, Economic Development, and Quality of Life.

Cameron Lowe, Director of the Currituck County Center for NC Cooperative Extension, will lead citizens through interactive sessions regarding the Strategic Plan. This includes facilitated discussions on the strengths, challenges, and vision for each focus area as it relates to the specific community. Citizens are asked to provide feedback, which is very important to the Strategic Plan process.

Time will also be provided for citizens to offer comments or pose questions on topics unrelated to the Strategic Plan.

Anyone with questions about the meetings may contact the County Manager’s office at 252-232-2075