Minister Jim O’Callaghan announces commencement of the International Co-operation (Omagh Bombing Inquiry) Act 2026

The Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration Jim O’Callaghan has announced that the International Co-operation (Omagh Bombing Inquiry) Act 2026 is in operation as of today, 15 June, following his signing of the commencement order on 12 June last. The Act provides a bespoke legal mechanism to facilitate the taking of oral testimony before a judge of the High Court from State bodies and former ministerial office holders for the purposes of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry. As of today, it will be open to the Chairman of the Inquiry to request assistance in the form of sworn oral testimony from An Garda Síochána and to request that other relevant State bodies be designated for the purposes of receiving such requests. The mechanism will be available to the Inquiry over its lifetime and will allow for assistance to be sought as matters arise in the course of his work. Making the announcement, Minister Jim O’Callaghan said:

Minister O’ Callaghan added:

“The commencement of the Act, in conjunction with the publication of my legislative proposals to address the legacy of the Troubles last week, demonstrates that the Government will not be found wanting in relation to addressing the legacy of the past. Our commitment, alongside that of the UK Government, is essential to addressing the enormous impact of Troubles-related violence and the legitimate needs and expectations of victims’ families and survivors who have long searched for truth and accountability.”

ENDS.../// Notes for the Editor The International Co-operation (Omagh Bombing Inquiry) Act 2026 is available at here. The Omagh Bombing Inquiry was established by the UK Government on 21 February 2024 to investigate whether the bombing could have been prevented by the UK state authorities. Its terms of reference are available on the Inquiry’s website. The Government decided on 9 July 2024 to assist the Inquiry and signalled that intention at the first preliminary hearing of the Inquiry on 30 July 2024. A Memorandum of Understanding is in place between the Government and the Inquiry regarding the disclosure of Irish State materials and material is being disclosed on an ongoing basis. The Regulations under section 2B of the Data Protection Act 1988 and the directive issued to the Garda Commissioner under section 37 of the Policing, Security and Community Safety Act 2024 to support the co-operation by An Garda Síochána with the Memorandum of Understanding are available here. The Minister’s proposals to address the legacy of the Troubles approved by Government on 9 June 2026 and published are available here.

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