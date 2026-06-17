UMUSIC HOTEL AND PRIVATE RESIDENCES TO DEBUT IN AUSTIN SETTING A NEW GLOBAL STANDARD FOR HOSPITALITY

As the first UMusic Hotel property in the United States to introduce Private Residences, Austin marks a new era of entertainment-led living

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UMusic Hotel & Private Residences Austin was introduced today setting a new standard for culturally immersive hospitality and modern residential living. The five-star destination will feature 150 guest rooms and 600 private residences, combining innovative design, aesthetically beautiful architecture, environmental sensitivity and the performing arts in Austin.

Specifically designed for Austin, the development aims to reflect the city’s creative energy and reinforce its role in global music. At the core of the property is the White Rocks Amphitheater, a signature open-air venue designed to host memorable live performances and bring artists and audiences together in a setting that captures the city's natural beauty and spirit.

Beyond luxury, the project pioneers an integrated model in which hospitality, culture, community, nature, conservation, technology, business, and philanthropy align, creating a destination that is world-class yet deeply rooted in place. The hotel will be operated by UMusic Hospitality & Lifestyle, while White Rocks is the owner and developer of the property.

Where Music, Design, and Conservation Converge

Perched high above ten thousand acres of Texas Hill Country preserve, yet surrounded by the city, UMusic Hotel & Private Residences Austin has been designed to coexist with Austin’s creative spirit and the natural landscape. More than 70 percent of the 71-acre site will remain green open space, reinforcing a strong connection to the land and ensuring the amphitheater and surrounding environment are naturally woven into the site’s topography.

Inside the hotel, a striking central bar anchors the experience, complemented by an interior performance venue, professional recording and content studios, a nightclub, comedy club, destination dining, and an expansive spa and wellness center. Generous indoor and outdoor gathering spaces connect these elements. Even the parking structure reflects this design philosophy, fully clad in Corten steel and topped with a rooftop pool and fitness club.

A New Standard for Living Within Culture

This will be the first UMusic Hotel to feature its own Private Residences, a collection of architecturally significant condominium homes which redefine branded and serviced living. The Residences introduce a rare level of high design and direct cultural access. Owners of the Residences will benefit from private pool and fitness facilities, underground secured parking, spacious common areas, spectacular views, and easy access to the hotel, venues, and entertainment amenities.

Each home is a sanctuary, combining privacy and sweeping views with easy access to a full range of entertainment, wellness, and culinary amenities. Residents will have first access to world-class dining and entertainment driven by UMusic Hospitality & Lifestyle’s unparalleled creative network. The result is a living environment that offers the peace of a private retreat alongside the vibrancy of an international cultural hub.

A Conservation-First Approach to Modern Luxury

The development demonstrates a strong commitment to environmental stewardship. Natural materials, clean architectural lines, and seamless indoor-outdoor flow shape the design, creating spaces that feel elevated and deeply connected to the land, while underground systems centralize mechanical solutions to maintain acoustic and environmental harmony. Native landscape restoration, intelligent water reuse, and microgrid energy technology support a comprehensive sustainability plan.

All parking is below grade or in a fully clad garage, removing most vehicles from visual sight. The project is served by a consolidated physical plant generating hot and cold water and power, removing most mechanical equipment from visual sight. The fully integrated closed-loop system makes the project the first large development to meet the city’s 100% water reuse goal. Throughout the property, guests will find quiet spaces for inspiration. The project will be night-sky-compliant and will feature a weekly movie night and monthly amateur astronomical star parties, both in the amphitheater bowl.

Wellness as Creative Restoration

Wellness sits at the core of the property’s ethos, where creative energy and personal renewal exist in balance. The spa offers traditional treatments, including massage and facials, as well as hair, manicure, and makeup services. The wellness and longevity center features a weight training room, steam room, sauna, hammam, and salt bath, complemented by advanced modalities such as red-light therapy, peptide therapy, cryogenic and hyperbaric oxygen chambers, isolation float pods, and a cold plunge. Dedicated yoga and Pilates studios, along with spaces for visiting experts in health and longevity, support ongoing programming. Outdoors, the offering extends to amphitheater yoga, weight training, and related activities.

A Built-In Long-Term Commitment to Austin’s Creative Community

UMusic Hotel & Private Residences Austin will make meaningful investments in the city’s cultural ecosystem. Through its own endowment, the property is designed to serve as a significant private philanthropic contributor, supporting a broad range of local arts, music, wellness, and community initiatives, as well as those who shape and sustain the city’s creative and civic fabric. The project will also create paid performance opportunities, open calls, artist residencies, and educational programming for emerging talent. Through partnerships with schools, universities, and cultural institutions, it will advance mentorship, expand access to creative pathways, and foster deeper community engagement at scale.

Quote From Jordi Solé, President of UMusic Hospitality & Lifestyle

“Our vision is to create places where culture is made, shared, and celebrated. Launching UMusic Hotel & Private Residences Austin through storytelling rather than convention is a natural extension of that philosophy. This property combines performance, wellness, nature, and community into a single living ecosystem, reflecting Austin's creative spirit on a global stage.”

A Benchmark for the Next Era of Hospitality

UMusic Hotel & Private Residences Austin is positioned to be a standout new addition to the city’s hospitality landscape and a meaningful moment for the industry at large. Grounded in culture, conservation, and creativity, the destination brings together design, music, wellness, and community in a natural, connected way. More details on opening timelines, programming, and residential offerings will be shared in the months ahead.

For Real Estate Inquiries:

Dara Allen

dara@whiterocksresidences.com

512-660-9937

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