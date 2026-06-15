Minister Richmond addresses Centre for Cross Border Cooperation Annual Lecture

Minister of State for International Development and Diaspora, Neale Richmond TD, delivered the opening remarks at the Annual Lecture of the Centre for Cross Border Cooperation and Dublin City University’s Brexit Institute today (15 June) in Iveagh House.

The theme of the event was on “10 years on from the Brexit referendum: The Future of Ireland in Europe”. EU Special Envoy for the Promotion of Freedom of Religion or Belief, and former European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and the Capital Markets Union, Mairead McGuiness, delivered the inaugural lecture.

Speaking after the event, Minister Richmond said: “The 10 years since the Brexit referendum have no doubt been marked by change and challenge, but also by cooperation and collaboration.

“Ireland has long supported the strongest possible EU-UK relationship. A strong EU-UK relationship will bring many tangible benefits across these islands, such as cutting red tape for businesses and strengthening our people-to-people contacts, which have proved so valuable.

“In an ever-changing and complex geopolitical environment, likeminded partners such as the UK are crucial to the continued prosperity of the European Union.”

When speaking to the importance of North-South Cooperation, Minister Richmond said: “Despite the challenges introduced by Brexit, the all-island economy has shown resilience and has continued to grow with cross-border trade in goods more than doubling since 2020.

“As we look towards the 30th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, the progress made on North-South cooperation serves as a testament to its enduring relevance. By promoting the all-island economy, investing in education and civic society, we are not just honouring the Agreement; we are building a resilient, interconnected island where cooperation is the natural, everyday choice.”