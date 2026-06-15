Minister McEntee welcomes progress on EU Action on settlements and reaffirms support for Ukraine

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Helen McEntee TD, today (15 June) attended a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in Luxembourg. Ministers discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, China and regional security. The Minister also attended the 11th EU-Egypt Association Council.

Speaking after the meeting, Minister McEntee welcomed High Representative Kaja Kallas's announcement that she will ask the European Commission to bring forward proposals for restrictive measures on trade with Israeli settlements.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza and the West Bank is unacceptable and continues to deteriorate. Settlement expansion and settler violence are undermining the prospects for a two-State solution and the EU must respond.

“I welcome High Representative Kallas’s announcement today. I have consistently called for EU action on trade with settlements and this is an important step forward. I urged the Commission to move quickly so Ministers can consider concrete proposals at our meeting in July.

On Ukraine, Minister McEntee condemned Russia’s latest attacks on Kyiv and reiterated Ireland’s support for Ukraine.

“Russia’s actions once again demonstrate its disregard for peace. It is more important than ever that we maintain our support for Ukraine.

“I welcome the opening of the first EU accession negotiating cluster for Ukraine. This is a historic milestone and a clear signal that Ukraine’s future lies within the European Union. It is also an important day for Moldova on its pathway to EU membership.

“I also welcome the adoption of further sanctions on Russia and the start of discussions on a new sanctions package. As Ireland prepares to assume the Presidency of the Council of the EU on 1 July, Ukraine will remain a key priority.”

On the margins of the meeting, the Minister met with her Estonian, Danish and Hungarian counterparts to discuss priorities for Ireland’s upcoming Presidency of the Council of the EU, including competitiveness, values, and foreign and security policy.