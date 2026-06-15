Latham Jenkins Ranks No. 1 in Wyoming on 2026 RealTrends Verified Rankings

Jackson Hole luxury broker secures top spot with $153.2 million in individual sales volume

Jackson Hole isn't a transactional market. For my clients, the decision is about more than buying or selling a home, it's about the generational assets tied to lifestyle, privacy and legacy.” — Latham Jenkins, Associate Broker of Live Water Properties

JACKSON HOLE, WY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latham Jenkins , luxury real estate broker with Live Water Properties, has earned the No. 1 ranking for individual agents in Wyoming in the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings. Competing against the nation’s top real estate professionals, Jenkins’ sales volume of $153.2 million solidifies his position as a leading authority on high-end mountain residential and legacy properties.“Jackson Hole is not a transactional market at the highest level,” said Jenkins. “For many of my clients, the decision is about much more than buying or selling a home. These are generational assets tied to lifestyle, privacy, family, land, and legacy. My role is to help clients understand the full context of a property and execute with discretion, precision, and sound judgment.”Jenkins has now earned the No. 1 ranking in Wyoming in 2021, 2024, 2025, and 2026, and was ranked No. 2 in 2022 and 2023. His consistent placement at the top of the RealTrends rankings underscores a sustained track record in one of the most competitive and inventory-constrained luxury markets in the country.Jenkins' landmark sales year stands out against broader statewide market adjustments. According to RealTrends market data compiled by Altos Research, Wyoming's real estate landscape saw distinct shifts over the tracking period. Statewide single-family home inventory rose 25%, moving from 1,248 to 1,564 active listings. Concurrently, the median home price climbed 6% to $478,000, while the average price per square foot saw a substantial 45% increase, finishing at $471.While the national average for price reductions in a normal market sits around 35%, Wyoming proved more resilient, with price cuts rising only slightly from 25.00% to 27.43% by the end of the year. The state also maintained its position as a definitive seller's market. The proprietary Market Action Index (MAI) tracked a strong score of 41 early in the year before stabilizing at a healthy 32 by year's end. While statewide data highlights a resilient broader market, the ultra-luxury segment in Jackson Hole operates in an entirely different echelon, demanding highly specialized navigation of scarce inventory and high-net-worth demand.Jenkins’ practice focuses on Jackson Hole’s rarest residential and land-based assets, including private estates, legacy ranches, conservation properties, riverfront holdings, and architecturally significant mountain homes. His work often requires navigating not only market value, but also conservation easements, ownership structures, land-use considerations, family succession goals, and the nuanced motivations of ultra-high-net-worth buyers and sellers.A defining element of Jenkins’ approach is his editorial and advisory-driven marketing methodology. Rather than presenting properties as standard listings, Jenkins develops narrative campaigns that frame each offering through its setting, history, architecture, land, water, wildlife, and lifestyle. Through cinematic video, photography, written storytelling, and deep local context, his campaigns are designed to help buyers understand not just what a property is, but why it matters.“High-end buyers are not just looking for inventory,” Jenkins added. “They are looking for the right fit — a property that aligns with how they want to live, gather, retreat, recreate, and pass something meaningful on to the next generation.”The RealTrends Verified rankings are based on independently verified residential sales data from the 2025 calendar year and recognize the top-performing real estate professionals across the country. To view the complete list, visit www.realtrends.com/agent-rankings To learn more about Jenkins, visit https://www.livewaterjacksonhole.com/jackson-hole-realtor-latham-jenkins/ About Latham JenkinsLatham Jenkins, a nationally ranked luxury real estate professional, has been a consistent leader in Wyoming’s residential market. Jenkins combines unmatched expertise with a passion for Jackson Hole’s natural beauty. His innovative marketing approach has made him a trusted name in showcasing the region’s most extraordinary properties. For more information, visit https://www.livewaterjacksonhole.com/

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