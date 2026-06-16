Pro Star Aviation Receives STC for First-Ever Galileo LEO Connectivity Solution on Pilatus PC-12

Pro Star Aviation has received FAA STC approval for installation of the Gogo Galileo Low Earth Orbit (LEO) connectivity solution on the Pilatus PC-12, providing operators with the first-ever LEO satellite connectivity option for the aircraft.

Pro Star Aviation has received FAA Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval for installation of the Gogo Galileo connectivity solution on the Pilatus PC-12.

We are proud to offer continued support to Pilatus PC-12 operators with this first-of-its-kind LEO internet connectivity solution.” — Jeff Shaw, Director of Sales and Marketing for Pro Star Aviation

LONDONDERRY, NH, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pro Star Aviation has received FAA Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval for installation of the Gogo Galileo connectivity solution on the Pilatus PC-12. The approval marks the first-ever Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity option for the operators of the widely used single-engine turboprop. As an authorized Pilatus Sales and Service Center, this certification reflects Pro Star’s continued investment in delivering cutting edge connectivity solutions for Pilatus operators.Galileo is a Low Earth Orbit satellite internet system specifically designed for aviation. Its compact antenna is well suited for the PC-12, with installation completed above the aircraft’s cargo door. The system can operate as a standalone solution through the Galileo Smart Cabin router or complementexisting Gogo AVANCE air-to-ground connectivity systems. This solution gives operators a new, flexible upgrade path from legacy connectivity platforms."We are proud to offer continued support to Pilatus PC-12 operators with this first-of-its-kind LEO internet connectivity solution. Our new STC approved design is now available for both brand new aircraft and in-service fleet," said Jeff Shaw, Director of Sales and Marketing for Pro Star Aviation.The Gogo Galileo system delivers takeoff-to-touchdown connectivity with near-global coverage. It performs over water, across remote regions, and in polar operating environments where traditional connectivity systems have limited reach. For PC-12 operators flying diverse missions, Galileo provides reliable connectivity with few limitations beyond select geopolitical restrictions.With FAA approval on this first-ever LEO solution complete, Pro Star Aviation is positioned to support broader adoption of the Galileo solution across the global PC-12 fleet. The company plans to pursue international validations for Europe, Canada, Australia, Mexico, and Brazil, expanding availability for operators worldwide seeking high-performance connectivity tailored to the Pilatus PC-12.About Pro Star AviationPro Star Aviation, headquartered at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (KMHT) in New Hampshire with locations in Grand Rapids, Michigan (KGRR), and Portland, Maine (KPWM), is a recognized leader in maintenance, modernization, engineering, and aircraft sales solutions for business aviation. A factory-authorized service center for Dassault Falcon Jet, Embraer, and Pilatus, Pro Star provides disciplined MRO services and extends its technical capabilities across avionics upgrades, in-flight connectivity solutions, and special mission aircraft modifications. With proven capacity to manage complex projects and provide targeted solutions for unique operational requirements, the company stands apart through its engineering depth, certification expertise, and rapid AOG support. Pro Star is part of the Laughlin Family Aviation Group, founded in 1948, and has additional operations in FBO, airline services, and aircraft de-icing. Learn more at https://www.prostaraviation.com

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