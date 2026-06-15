PFAS Subcommittee of the Kentucky Water Utilities Advisory Committee to Meet June 23
FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 15, 2026) – The PFAS Subcommittee of the Kentucky Water Utilities Advisory Committee will meet June 23 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The meeting will be held virtually via Teams or by calling into the number provided below.
Join Teams meeting
Meeting ID: : 245 082 850 843 900
Passcode: RD3GW7eb
To dial in by phone: +1 502-632-6289
Phone conference ID: 646 306 639#
Agenda
- Proposed PFAS rules presentation – Jackie Logsdon
- Questions/discussions on proposed revisions
- PFAS OUT—EPA’s PFAS outreach initiative
- Discussion on subgroups (bench/pilot studies, funding, communications)
- Determine next meeting date and time
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