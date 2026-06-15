PFAS Subcommittee of the Kentucky Water Utilities Advisory Committee to Meet June 23 

FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 15, 2026) – The PFAS Subcommittee of the Kentucky Water Utilities Advisory Committee will meet June 23 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The meeting will be held virtually via Teams or by calling into the number provided below.

Join Teams meeting

Meeting ID: : 245 082 850 843 900

Passcode: RD3GW7eb

To dial in by phone: +1 502-632-6289

Phone conference ID: 646 306 639#

Agenda

Proposed PFAS rules presentation – Jackie Logsdon

Questions/discussions on proposed revisions

PFAS OUT—EPA’s PFAS outreach initiative

Discussion on subgroups (bench/pilot studies, funding, communications)

Determine next meeting date and time

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