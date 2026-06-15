Tom R. Milana Represents Transworld Business Advisors, IBBA, and M&A Source at the 2026 TRANSEO Summit in Luxembourg

Thomas Milana M&A Advisor Transworld Business Advisors Global Tom Milana and Karl Adams

Global Business Transfer Leaders Gather to Strengthen Cross-Border M&A Cooperation and International Deal Flow

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom R. Milana, MCBI, CM&AP, Partner | Managing Director of Transworld Business Advisors of Florida and Director of International Business Sales, recently participated in the 2026 TRANSEO Summit in Luxembourg, joining more than 150 mergers and acquisitions professionals, business brokers, investors, academics, and transaction advisors from over a dozen countries to discuss the future of cross-border business transfers and international M&A cooperation.

Representing Transworld Business Advisors, the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA), and M&A Source, Milana participated in discussions focused on increasing collaboration among intermediaries worldwide, improving access to international buyers and sellers, and developing stronger professional relationships to facilitate cross-border transactions.

As globalization continues to reshape the mergers and acquisitions landscape, privately held businesses are increasingly attracting interest from strategic buyers, private investors, family offices, and entrepreneurial acquirers located outside their home markets. Industry leaders attending the summit emphasized the growing importance of trusted international networks capable of connecting qualified buyers and sellers across geographic boundaries.

"The TRANSEO Summit demonstrated that business ownership transitions are no longer confined by borders," said Milana. "Today's buyers are searching globally for opportunities, and sellers are increasingly benefiting from exposure to international acquirers. By strengthening cooperation among organizations such as TRANSEO, Transworld Business Advisors, the IBBA, and M&A Source, we can provide business owners with greater market reach, deeper buyer pools, and access to experienced professionals around the world."

TRANSEO is the leading European association dedicated to promoting the successful transfer of privately held businesses and fostering entrepreneurship through ownership transition. The annual summit serves as a meeting point for advisors, institutions, investors, and policymakers committed to preserving businesses and jobs through effective succession planning and business transfers.

Milana noted that growing collaboration between North American and European transaction professionals is creating new opportunities for middle market and privately held business owners seeking strategic growth, acquisitions, divestitures, and succession solutions. Through partnerships and referral relationships developed at international events such as the TRANSEO Summit, business owners gain access to a broader network of qualified buyers, industry specialists, financing resources, and transaction expertise.

Transworld Business Advisors currently operates one of the largest business brokerage and M&A networks in the world, with hundreds of advisors serving clients across multiple countries. Combined with the global memberships of the International Business Brokers Association and M&A Source, these organizations collectively represent thousands of transaction professionals dedicated to facilitating successful business ownership transitions.

"The future of our profession lies in international cooperation," Milana added. "Whether a buyer is located in Miami, Toronto, London, Luxembourg, or Madrid, our responsibility is to create opportunities that help business owners maximize value and successfully transition the companies they have spent years building."

The 2026 TRANSEO Summit further strengthened relationships among leading transaction professionals and reinforced a shared commitment to expanding international deal flow, promoting professional standards, and supporting business owners throughout the transfer process.

For more information about Tom R. Milana and Transworld Business Advisors of Florida, visit www.tworld.com or contact tom@tworld.com.

About Tom R. Milana

Tom R. Milana, MCBI, CM&AP, is Partner | Managing Director of Transworld Business Advisors of Florida and Director of International Business Sales. With more than three decades of experience in business brokerage and mergers and acquisitions, he advises buyers and sellers of privately held businesses throughout the United States and internationally. Milana is an active member of the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA), M&A Source, and numerous international business transfer organizations.

About Transworld Business Advisors

Transworld Business Advisors is one of the world's largest business brokerage and mergers and acquisitions organizations, helping entrepreneurs buy, sell, and grow privately held businesses. Through its extensive network of offices and advisors, Transworld facilitates transactions across a broad range of industries and markets worldwide.

About TRANSEO

TRANSEO is the European association for SME transfer and succession. The organization promotes successful business transfers, entrepreneurship through acquisition, and cross-border cooperation among professionals, institutions, and policymakers involved in ownership transition. For more information, visit www.transeo.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.