Monroe County Executive Adam J. Bello And Stop-dwi Encourages Students To Participate In “100 Days Of Safe Summer Roads” Media Contest

June 15th, 2026

Submissions due June 21

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Contest Entry Form

Monroe County Executive Bello is pleased to announce the second STOP-DWI Media Contest. A partnership between Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo and the STOP-DWI and Office of Traffic Safety teams, the contest gives students the opportunity to positively impact traffic safety.

The contest will coincide with the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer,” a period from Memorial Day through Labor Day that sees a sharp increase in fatal crashes involving teen drivers. Engaging students from throughout our community will work towards flipping the narrative and instead promoting “100 Days of Safe Summer Roads.”

Monroe County high school students can submit original media highlighting the dangers of the most common crash factors including: distracted driving, impaired driving, speeding and seatbelt use. Winning submissions will be distributed on multiple platforms as part of Monroe County’s ongoing roadway safety efforts.

“As the school year comes to a close and summer begins, increased travel brings a heightened risk on our roadways,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “The STOP-DWI ‘100 Days of Safe Summer Roads’ High School Media Contest encourages students to take action and encourage their peers to make safe choices. I look forward to seeing how they use their voices to create persuasive and engaging media that highlights the dangers of unsafe and distracted driving.”

“Any day our community wakes up to a traffic fatality in the news is a sad day. When you add in the probability of the crash being preventable and involvement of our youngest drivers that tragedy is amplified.” said Lindsay Tomidy, Monroe County STOP-DWI Coordinator. “We are so excited to see how our youth use their creative and collective voices to influence changed behavior and look toward to a summer without tragedy.”

“By empowering local students to use their creativity and their voices, we are helping spread a message that can save lives,” said Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo. “During the 100 Days of Safe Summer Roads, from Memorial Day through Labor Day, every safe choice behind the wheel matters. We are proud to partner with our students to encourage responsible driving habits and remind our community that one good decision can make all the difference.”

Monroe County encourages parents and caregivers to model responsible behavior and talk with teens about the dangers of risky driving behaviors.

Adults must lead by example:

Buckle up, always

Stay focused and alert behind the wheel

Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs

To learn more about the contest and submit an entry, please visit https://bit.ly/psacontest100days. For more information about Monroe County and the STOP-DWI and Office of Traffic Safety teams, please visit https://www.monroecounty.gov/ts.