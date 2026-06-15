Nevada State Parks to host a Public Input Workshop at Spooner Lake and Backcountry State Park

June 15, 2026

Incline Village, Nev. - Over the past 15 months, the Nevada Division of State Parks (NDSP) has been working to develop a new Master Plan for Spooner Lake and Backcountry State Park. NDSP is pleased to announce that a draft Master Plan is now available for public review and will host a public input workshop at the park on Thursday, June 18, to gather feedback on the plan.

The purpose of this workshop is to provide the public with an opportunity to review proposed projects and help shape the future of Spooner Lake and Backcountry State Park. Attendees are invited to share their thoughts, ideas, and concerns through interactive planning materials.

Planning materials will be available beginning at 5:00 p.m., with NDSP staff providing an overview of the draft plan at 5:30 p.m. Staff will remain on-site until 7:00 p.m. to answer questions and discuss the planning process. Participants are welcome to drop in at any time between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to participate in the workshop.

Spooner Lake and Backcountry State Park welcomes approximately 100,000 visitors annually. The park spans more than 12,000 acres and features over 60 miles of trails, numerous historic sites, and important wildlife habitat. The Master Plan aims to balance increasing recreational use while preserving the park’s unique natural and cultural resources.

Draft Master Plan for Spooner Lake and Backcountry State Park Available for Review and Comment: Beginning Monday, June 15 the draft master plan for Spooner Lake and Backcountry State Park will be available for review and comment. An interactive map and guide highlighting the plan’s proposed projects and recommendations are also available for review, along with a brief survey.

The comment period will remain open until 11:59pm on Sunday, July 19. In addition to the online survey, written comments concerning the Draft Master Plan may be submitted via email to planning@parks.nv.gov. Comments may also be submitted via US mail to:

Nevada Division of State Parks

Attn: Park Planning Program

901 S. Stewart St

Suite 5005

Carson City, NV 89701

WHEN: Thursday, June 18th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

WHERE: Spooner Lake and Backcountry State Park Visitor Center

WHO: This event is open to the public.

EVENT CONTACT: Chris Johnson, cmjohnson@parks.nv.gov, 775.684.2789

ASSETS:

Interactive Map and Guide

Draft Master Plan

Media Drone Footage

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