Joe Tumolo of RE/MAX Gold Sells Port St. Lucie Pool Home in Just 39 Days

Updated Port St. Lucie pool home at 1658 SW Gemini Lane sold for $380,000 in 39 days, ahead of comparable Treasure Coast listings.

Homes that are priced right and get maximum exposure are still moving quickly in Port St. Lucie. Getting this under contract in under six weeks is exactly the outcome my sellers hired me for.” — Joe Tumolo, RE/MAX Gold

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joe Tumolo, a residential real estate agent with RE/MAX Gold serving Port St. Lucie and the greater Treasure Coast, has sold 1658 SW Gemini Lane, an updated pool home, for $380,000. The property went under contract in 39 days, in a market where many Port St. Lucie listings are sitting for many months.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence offers 1,154 square feet of living space, a private pool, and a

two-car garage in the Crosstown section of Port St. Lucie. The sale closed at $329 per square foot, one of the

strongest recent sales in the neighborhood and a clear signal that buyers continue to pay a premium for wellmaintained, move-in-ready pool homes in the 34984 corridor.

“Homes that are priced right and get maximum exposure are still moving quickly in Port St. Lucie,” said Tumolo. “This was a terrific property, and I knew the right presentation and marketing would bring the right buyer to the table. In a market where plenty of listings are stalling out, getting this under contract in under six weeks is exactly the outcome my sellers hired me for. I’m grateful to both parties and everyone involved in making it a smooth closing.”

The sale adds to a steady run of recent closings for Tumolo across Port St. Lucie, Stuart, Palm City, Fort Pierce, and Jensen Beach, where he continues to help buyers and sellers navigate one of Florida’s most active and demanding residential markets.

About Joe Tumolo, RE/MAX Gold

Joe Tumolo is a residential real estate agent with RE/MAX Gold, serving Port St. Lucie, the Treasure Coast, and the Palm Beaches. He works with buyers, sellers, and investors across single-family homes, condos, and waterfront properties, pairing deep local market knowledge with a client-first approach. Learn more at josephtumolo.remax.com.

Media Contact

Joe Tumolo, REALTOR® · RE/MAX Gold

Phone: 772-877-1875 · Email: joetumolorealtor@gmail.com

https://www.floridarealtorjoetumolo.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.