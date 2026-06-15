Find Big Flavor, Bigger Savings with “Thrill of the Grill” in Commissary Sales Flyer, June 15–28

By DeCA’s Marketing Directorate

FORT LEE, Va. — Experience “Big Flavor, Bigger Savings” with this Commissary Sales Flyer for June 15-28 during our “Thrill of the Grill” promotion. Get the grill ready and fill your cart with everything you need to host a smashing cookout for family and friends – at prices that make every gathering more affordable.

Load up your cart with unbeatable grill-time deals on hamburgers, hot dogs, sauces and sides, and don’t miss exciting savings on the new Freedom’s Choice bread line, featuring hamburger buns, hot dog buns and white and wheat sliced bread. Keep the cookout going with great savings on Eckrich sausage varieties, Nathan’s beef franks and Kingsford charcoal.

Thrill of the Grill sale items are available at all worldwide commissaries. While local meat selections may vary by region, you can always find the latest offers and updates on our website.

And, to help you plan your next backyard cookout, the current Commissary Sales Flyer features two exceptional, grill-ready meat specials alongside fresh summer produce.

USDA Choice Angus bone-in rib steak – on sale for $14.16 per pound – is a well-marbled, flavorful beef steak cut from the rib section, and left on the bone for extra taste and presentation. It’s one of the classic steakhouse cuts you’ll see in commissary meat cases. Rib steaks are among the richest, beefiest-tasting steaks due to higher fat content and location along the ribs. Bone-in versions can taste slightly fuller, especially near the bone. They are naturally tender compared to many other cuts (sirloin and round, for example), and they have good chew without being tough when cooked properly. Ideal methods for cooking are grilling, searing in a cast-iron skillet and finishing in the oven, or broiling in the oven.

Pork loin butterfly chops – specially priced at $3.29 per pound – are lean, tender pork chops that have been sliced and “opened up” to create a larger, thinner, butterfly-shaped piece of meat. They cook quickly and are great for grilling, pan-searing, or stuffing.

Fresh cherries make a colorful, sweet and cheerful addition to your summer table, and they are on sale for $4.99 a pound. Simple and quick uses for cherries: • Eat fresh as a snack • Add to fruit salads • Mix into yogurt, cottage cheese, or oatmeal • Pair with nuts or cheese for a snack board

Cucumbers are on sale for 69 cents each, and nothing says summer quite like marinated cucumbers. Slice them thin, add a little vinegar and a pinch of salt and black pepper (thinly sliced onions are optional); refrigerate for an hour, then enjoy. You could also substitute cucumber slices as low-carb “crackers” for a smear of cream cheese and everything bagel seasoning, tuna or chicken salad or sliced turkey and cheese.

Read on for more great ways to save money at your commissary: • BIG MEAL. Little Price. The “Pork Chop & Mac Family Meal” for four for under $20 would make a great dinner for your dad on Father’s Day, June 21. Find out more about this meal in the sales flyer. • Soda Sale. During June 19-21, stock up on Coke products at $4 per 10-pack of 7.5-ounce mini cans (available in CONUS, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico).

• Commissary Store Brands. If you like to stockpile groceries when the prices are right, Commissary Store Brands are a good way to stretch your dollar and fill your pantry, fridge, and freezer. DeCA’s private label – Freedom’s Choice – offers hundreds of quality products across the store, all at prices that won’t break the bank.

• Your Everyday Savings (YES). We’ve boosted savings on the products you buy most often, so you can get more value from every commissary trip. Find hundreds of YES! items throughout the store, from dairy, fresh meats and produce to cleaning supplies and more. Just look for the bright orange YES! label and start saving.

• Commissary CLICK2GO® Mobile App. Your time is valuable. Make the most of it with these convenient mobile app features:

Pay online for a quick and seamless checkout process.

Enjoy doorstep delivery at select commissaries or curbside pickup at all locations.

Access digital coupons, sales flyers and dietitian-approved recipes to shop smarter and eat healthier.

Selected CONUS stores offer CC2G weekend delivery. Check out store locations to see if your commissary offers Saturday and Sunday delivery and hours of operation.

Download the free app today from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Getting started is easy: place your order online, select delivery or curbside pickup, complete your payment and let us handle the rest for stress-free shopping. Check if delivery is available in your area on the Commissary CLICK2GO® on the GO! page.

Your commissary is dedicated to helping you save more every time you shop with exclusive deals and discounts. Plan your visit by checking store hours, so you can make the most of your well-earned benefit while enjoying a convenient and efficient shopping experience.

* Sale items are available while supplies last. Prices are subject to change.

-DeCA-

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.