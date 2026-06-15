908th Flying Training Wing Quarterly Award Winners: 1st Quarter 2026

The 908th Flying Training Wing announced its quarterly award winners for the first quarter of 2026, following a board held Sunday, April 12, 2026, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The following members won quarterly awards. Airman of the Quarter: Senior Airman Kaitlynn Nash, 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Tech. Sgt. Michael Norris, 703rd Helicopter Squadron Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Master Sgt. Doris Henry, 908th Wing Staff Company Grade Officer of the Quarter: Capt. Kristian Taylor, 908th AES Civilian Category II of the Quarter: Ms. Janiese Jameson, 908th Mission Support Group Civilian Category III of the Quarter: Ms. Christina Lacy, 908th Force Support Squadron

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