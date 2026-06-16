Tequila Corralejo Extra Añejo Earns 96-Point Platinum Medal from Beverage Testing Institute

96-point Platinum Medal from Beverage Testing Institute Hacienda Corralejo Barrels

Historic Mexican tequila brand recognized with “Superlative” distinction for its 36-month aged Extra Añejo expression

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tequila Corralejo, one of Mexico’s most historic tequila producers, has earned a 96-point Platinum Medal from Beverage Testing Institute (BevTest), for Tequila Corralejo Extra Añejo.

The recognition places Tequila Corralejo Extra Añejo in Tastings’ “Superlative” scoring tier. In its review, BevTest noted the tequila’s “impressive balance of sweet and spicy notes with a pleasant kettle corn finish,” highlighting aromas of maple, plum, cinnamon and cigar, followed by a long finish with notes of milk chocolate, hazelnut, pear and clove.

“This 96-point Platinum Medal from BevTest is an incredible recognition for our Extra Añejo and the generations of craftsmanship behind it,” said Susan Gibbons, Vice President, Marketing at Infinium Spirits. “This honor speaks to the care taken at Hacienda Corralejo to create a tequila with depth, character and a true sense of place.”

Distilled in Guanajuato, Mexico, Tequila Corralejo Extra Añejo is crafted from 100% handpicked Blue Weber agave estate-grown in Guanajuato. The tequila is double distilled using the Charentais method, then aged for 36 months in an artfully selected mix of American and French Limousin barrels no larger than 300 liters before being bottled in-house at Hacienda Corralejo. Deep gold in color, Tequila Corralejo Extra Añejo opens with a balance of sweet and spice, followed by notes of oak, smoke, citrus, caramel and agave sugar, and a long, full-bodied finish.

The award adds to Tequila Corralejo’s growing recognition within the spirits industry and reinforces the brand’s continued relevance in the premium tequila category. Produced at the intersection of history, craftsmanship and cultural pride, Tequila Corralejo remains dedicated to honoring Mexico’s tequila-making traditions while bringing its distinctive flavor profile to drinkers around the world.

About Tequila Corralejo

Tequila Corralejo is one of Mexico’s most historic and storied tequila producers, with over 250 years of craftsmanship rooted in tradition and authenticity. As one of the oldest commercial distilleries in Mexico, it remains family-owned and operated, preserving its legacy through generations.

Founded at Hacienda Corralejo, a national landmark and the birthplace of Don Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, leader of the Mexican War of Independence, Corralejo was one of the first estates in Mexico to produce tequila on a commercial scale. Its location in Guanajuato makes it one of the few tequila brands produced outside the province of Jalisco, contributing to its distinct character and flavor profile.

Corralejo tequilas are made using 100% Blue Weber agave and traditional methods that have been refined and perfected by local artisans for more than two centuries. Each bottle is crafted in-house using custom glass, a testament to the brand’s commitment to quality and attention to detail.

Today, Tequila Corralejo continues to celebrate the bold spirit of Mexico, produced at the intersection of history, craftsmanship and cultural pride.

Learn more at corralejotequila.com or follow Tequila Corralejo on Instagram at @tequilacorralejo_us.

About Infinium Spirits

Established in 2005 and based in San Diego, California, Infinium Spirits is a family-owned global premium spirits supplier. Infinium specializes in building a diverse and distinctive portfolio of award-winning spirit brands, including Templeton American Whiskey, Seagram’s Vodka, Tequila Corralejo, Zaya Rum, Torres Brandy, Tears of Llorona Tequila, Los Arango Tequila, Magdala Orange Liqueur, Rives Gin, Perro San Juan Mezcal and El Gobernador Pisco. For more information, visit infiniumspirits.com.

About BevTest

Beverage Testing Institute (BevTest) was founded in 1981 as the first international wine competition in the United States, adding beer, spirits, cider, sake, mead and more to the repertoire in 1994. Using industry-leading methodology co-developed with Cornell University and a one-of-a-kind approach to trade focus groups and sensory panelist recruitment. BevTest establishes and advocates for the highest standards in the beverage industry. Their proprietary, ASTM-compliant methodology is so rigorous that it has been vetted and accepted by the National Advertising Department of the Better Business Bureau and used by leading beverage brands as the basis for numerous successful quality-based claims in national media campaigns. Learn more at Bevtest.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.