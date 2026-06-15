DeLaRosa to Speak at Lombard Garden Club 100th Anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Margaret DeLaRosa, D-Lombard, will speak at the Lombard Lagoon on June 26, 2026 at 1 p.m. as a part of the Lombard Garden Club’s centennial celebration.

“The Lombard Garden Club is a staple in our community. It’s not only where generations of members have connected over a shared love of gardening, but it’s a hub for community service, conservation, and education,” said DeLaRosa. “For the past 100 years, their continued dedication to the village of Lombard has resulted in a better environment, support for students and new gardeners, and of course, beautiful landscaping.”

DeLaRosa will be in attendance at the Lombard Garden Club meeting, taking place at the Lombard Lagoon. She will speak in honor of the Garden Club’s 100th anniversary. Centennial celebrations have been ongoing since April with a handful of local events, including the annual Lilac Sale held around Mother’s Day and the Lilac Parade.