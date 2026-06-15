Hoffman, Citizens Utility Board to Host Free Utility Bill Clinic for Residents July 15

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, is teaming up with the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) to help residents save money on their utility bills at a clinic scheduled for Wednesday, July 15 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Southwestern Illinois Justice and Workforce Development Campus in Belleville.

“CUB does a great job of helping people access savings, and I’m excited to welcome them to the Metro East,” Hoffman said. “As we enter the hottest months of the year, now is a good time to review your utility costs and consider ways you can save.” Expert counselors from CUB will meet with participants one-on-one to look through their utility bills, identify savings opportunities and offer guidance on energy choices. Space is limited, and interested residents must reserve a slot in advance by visiting bit.ly/bellevilleubc or calling Hoffman’s office at 618-416-7407. Attendees should bring physical copies of any utility bills they wish to discuss.

For more information, please contact RepJayHoffman@gmail.com. Additional information about CUB, including online resources, can be found at https://www.citizensutilityboard.org/.

Who: State Rep. Jay Hoffman, Citizens Utility Board (CUB)

What: Free Utility Bill Clinic

When: Wednesday, July 15; noon to 2 p.m.

Where: Southwestern Illinois Justice and Workforce Development Campus Auditorium/Welcome

Center; 2300 W. Main St., Belleville