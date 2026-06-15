Hirschauer To Host End of Session Town Hall June 30

BARTLETT, Ill. – State Rep. Maura Hirschauer, D-Batavia, is inviting residents to attend an End of Session Town Hall detailing Springfield legislative updates and to discuss community priorities on Tuesday, June 30 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bartlett Public Library, 800 S. Bartlett Rd., in Bartlett.

The End of Session Town Hall will focus on topics such as legislation, the FY27 state budget, community safety, and other pressing topics of the 49th District. To ensure there is ample time to discuss all matters, constituents are asked to submit their questions and RSVP in advance by filling out the form on the website: https://www.maurahirschauer.com/event/townhall26-6/.

“Throughout the spring legislative session, I made sure to prioritize the needs and welfare of my constituents,” said Hirschauer. “The bills I passed will help our community thrive as we are waiting for Gov. Pritzker to sign the legislation into law, I want to make sure that our communities are aware that their voices are heard and that their needs are being met.”

The End of Session Town Hall will be held both online and in-person. Community members interested in attending must RSVP prior to the event. Language interpretation will be available. If interpretations are needed, RSVP is required by June 26. Media seeking to cover the town hall is encouraged to RSVP to ensure space is available.

WHO State Representative Maura Hirschauer

WHAT End of Session Town Hall

WHEN Tuesday, June 30, 2026, 7 p.m. until 8 p.m.

WHERE Bartlett Public Library

800 S. Bartlett Rd.

Bartlett, IL

Attendees must RSVP in advance. RSVP/Submit Questions: https://www.maurahirschauer.com/event/townhall26-6/