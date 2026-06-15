Davis-Backed Bill to Strengthen Hemp Oversight and Protect Illinois Consumers Signed Into Law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Lisa Davis, D-Chicago, celebrated the governor’s signing of legislation that marks a major step forward in Illinois’ efforts to strengthen oversight of hemp products, enhance consumer protections, and promote a fairer, more accountable marketplace for the state’s growing hemp and cannabis industries.

“This new law brings greater clarity and accountability to a rapidly evolving industry,” Davis said. “Consumers deserve confidence that the products they purchase have been properly tested, accurately labeled, and held to consistent safety standards. The goal is for Illinois to remain focused on protecting public health while supporting responsible business growth.”

Senate Bill 3222 establishes new statewide rules for hemp products, including licensing requirements, safety standards, testing, labeling, and enforcement. The new law also updates Illinois cannabis regulations to strengthen oversight, improve consumer protections, and ensure hemp and cannabis products are sold safely and legally across the state.

The law also helps expand opportunities for communities that were disproportionately harmed by the failed war on drugs by creating a more transparent and accountable marketplace that supports equitable participation in the industry.

“Equity must remain at the center of Illinois’ approach to cannabis and hemp regulation,” Davis said. “By increasing transparency and creating stronger standards across the industry, this law helps open doors for entrepreneurs from historically underserved communities while ensuring the benefits of this growing market are shared more broadly.”

Senate Bill 3222 was signed into law by the governor and will take effect according to the implementation timeline outlined in the legislation.