West Virginia State Police Partner with SmartSafety to Modernize Statewide Crime Scene Operations

SmartSafety Software, a division of Harris, develops industry-leading diagramming and field reporting solutions for public safety professionals. AccuraCSI is the evidence collection and crime scene management platform trusted by federal, state, and local forensic teams.

WV State Police selects SmartSafety's AccuraCSI suite for statewide forensic operations — from scene documentation to personnel and inventory management.

Our crime scene investigators needed a modern, reliable platform that could handle everything from on-scene evidence documentation to back-office reporting and resource management.” — Jeff M., West Virginia State Police

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmartSafety Software today announced a multi-year partnership with the West Virginia State Police to deploy AccuraCSI , its crime scene evidence documentation platform, and AccuraCSI Enterprise, its administrative management and reporting portal, to forensic investigators statewide.West Virginia State Police crime scene personnel are already actively using AccuraCSI in the field to document scenes with greater speed, accuracy, and consistency. The upcoming rollout of AccuraCSI Enterprise will extend those capabilities into a centralized web-based platform for case reporting, personnel and certification tracking, equipment inventory management, and data-driven operational insights. This allows leadership the ability to manage resources, identify trends, and justify funding with hard data.Solving a Real Problem for Crime Scene TeamsState-level forensic units face a unique challenge: managing investigators, equipment, training certifications, and case data across a wide geographic area. This happens often without a dedicated system to tie it all together. Many teams rely on fragmented manual processes that make it difficult to track who responded to what, where supplies are running low, or how to substantiate budget requests to the state."Crime scene teams, especially those operating at the state or regional level, have been underserved by technology for too long. They need more than a documentation tool; they need a system that helps them manage their people, their equipment, and their data across an entire operation. That's exactly what AccuraCSI and AccuraCSI Enterprise deliver together. We're proud that the West Virginia State Police chose us, and we're ready to bring this capability to every state and regional forensic team in the country." Richard Harris, Sales Representative, SmartSafety Software.AccuraCSI Enterprise was purpose-built to solve that problem. The platform enables leadership to:• Run operational reports: Track response frequency by team, by county, and by case type to identify trends and allocate resources.• Manage personnel and certifications: Monitor investigator qualifications, training status, and certification renewal timelines in one place.• Automate inventory alerts: Set quantity thresholds for consumable supplies across multiple locations and receive alerts when restocking is needed.• Centralize crime scene case data: Upload completed AccuraCSI reports into a single, searchable repository for analysis and review.The platform is fully customizable to each agency's structure, workflows, and operational requirements.Jeff M., West Virginia State Police, stated, "Our crime scene investigators needed a modern, reliable platform that could handle everything from on-scene evidence documentation to back-office reporting and resource management. AccuraCSI and AccuraCSI Enterprise provide us with a single solution. The ability to centralize our case data, track our team's certifications and training, and get real-time visibility into equipment inventory across the state has been a significant step forward for our operations."Built for the Field, Secured On-PremisesAccuraCSI supports flexible deployment for investigators in the field, whether working in a connected environment on internal networks, via mobile hotspot with team members on scene, or in fully standalone mode for remote locations. All data remains under the agency's direct control through an on-premises, agency-hosted deployment.Already Generating InterestThe West Virginia State Police's use of AccuraCSI has already drawn attention from other agencies. During a recent joint operation, personnel from a neighboring agency observed the platform in action and subsequently contacted SmartSafety to explore adoption; a testament to the product's real-world impact and ease of use in the field.AvailabilityAccuraCSI and AccuraCSI Enterprise are available to state, county, and metropolitan crime scene and forensic investigation teams nationwide. The platform is fully customizable to each agency's size, structure, and operational needs. Contact SmartSafety Software directly for more information and pricing.###About SmartSafety SoftwareSmartSafety Software, a division of Harris, develops industry-leading diagramming and field reporting solutions for public safety professionals. Trusted by local, state, and federal agencies around the world, SmartSafety’s tools, including Easy Street Draw, ScenePD, and FireScene are designed to simplify crash and crime scene documentation, improve accuracy, and integrate with RMS systems. With a focus on intuitive design and real-world performance, SmartSafety Software empowers agencies to work smarter, safer, and more efficiently in the field.

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