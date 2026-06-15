Tom R. Milana Receives M&A Source Deal Maker Award for Outstanding Middle Market Transaction Achievement

Thomas Milana M&A Advisor M&A Source Executive Club Transworld Business Advisors Global

South Florida M&A Advisor Recognized Among the Nation's Leading Deal Professionals for Transaction Excellence in 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom R. Milana, MCBI, CM&AP, Partner | Managing Director of Transworld Business Advisors of Florida, has been honored with the prestigious Deal Maker Award from M&A Source in recognition of exceptional achievement in facilitating successful mergers and acquisitions transactions during 2025.

The award was presented at the 2026 M&A Source Spring Conference & Deal Market, recognizing advisors who played a principal role in completing qualified lower middle market transactions during the previous calendar year.

M&A Source is the premier professional trade association dedicated to serving lower middle market merger and acquisition professionals. The Deal Maker Award recognizes experienced advisors who demonstrate excellence in transaction execution, client representation, and successful deal completion.

"I am honored to receive the M&A Source Deal Maker Award and to be recognized alongside some of the most accomplished M&A professionals in our industry. Every transaction represents a significant milestone in the lives of business owners, their families, employees, and communities. I am grateful for the trust my clients place in me and proud to be part of a profession that helps entrepreneurs realize the value they have built over a lifetime," said Milana.

The M&A Source Deal Maker Award is granted to advisors who successfully close qualified merger and acquisition transactions and demonstrate a commitment to the highest standards of professionalism, ethics, and client service.

With more than three decades of experience in business brokerage and mergers and acquisitions, Milana has advised business owners and investors across a wide range of industries, including construction, manufacturing, distribution, professional services, transportation, hospitality, technology, and business services. Throughout his career, he has participated in transactions representing hundreds of millions of dollars in enterprise value and has assisted entrepreneurs through every stage of the ownership transition process.

As Partner and Managing Director of Transworld Business Advisors of Florida, Milana specializes in the sale, acquisition, valuation, and transfer of privately held businesses ranging from Main Street enterprises to lower middle market companies throughout the United States and internationally.

For more information about Tom R. Milana and Transworld Business Advisors of Florida, visit [www.tworld.com](http://www.tworld.com) or contact [tom@tworld.com](mailto:tom@tworld.com).

About Transworld Business Advisors of Florida

Transworld Business Advisors is one of the world's largest business brokerage and mergers and acquisitions organizations, providing professional advisory services to buyers, sellers, and investors worldwide. Through its network of offices and advisors, Transworld assists business owners with valuations, exit planning, acquisitions, divestitures, and strategic growth initiatives.

About M&A Source

M&A Source is the leading international trade association for merger and acquisition professionals focused on the lower middle market. The organization provides education, networking, professional development, and certification opportunities for intermediaries, investment bankers, advisors, lenders, attorneys, accountants, and other transaction professionals involved in the transfer of privately held companies.

For more information, visit [www.masource.org](http://www.masource.org).



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