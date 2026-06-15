Idaho State Police to re-dedicate Corporal Linda Huff Memorial Rose Garden

COEUR D’ALENE – Idaho. Idaho State Police (ISP) will host a re-dedication ceremony for the Corporal Linda Huff Memorial Rose Garden on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. The ceremony will be held at the memorial garden located behind the Idaho Transportation Department facility at 602 W. Prairie Avenue in Coeur d’Alene.

Members of the public and media are invited to attend.

The memorial rose garden was originally established by friends and coworkers following the line-of-duty death of Corporal Linda Huff on June 17, 1998. The garden recently underwent a significant restoration effort led by Scouting America Troop #222 of Coeur d’Alene, whose members volunteered their time and labor to clean, revitalize, and preserve the memorial site.

Following the ceremony, refreshments will be available at the ISP District 1 Office, located at 615 W. Wilbur Avenue in Coeur d’Alene.

“Linda’s sacrifice represents the highest ideals of public service and reminds us of the risks law enforcement officers face while protecting their communities,” said Captain Paul Berger, commander of ISP District 1. “Memorials like this ensure Linda’s service and sacrifice are never forgotten. We are especially grateful to the members of Scouting America Troop #222 for their hard work restoring this memorial and helping preserve her legacy for future generations.”

On the evening of June 17, 1998, Corporal Huff was ambushed outside the District 1 office in Coeur d’Alene by an individual who had come to the location intending to kill a law enforcement officer. Despite being shot multiple times, Corporal Huff returned fire and wounded her attacker before succumbing to her injuries.

Corporal Huff’s actions demonstrated extraordinary courage and likely prevented additional loss of life. She was a devoted wife, mother of three children, respected colleague, and dedicated Idaho State Police Corporal known for her professionalism, compassion, and commitment to serving others.

At the time of her death, Corporal Huff had served with ISP for 14 months. She was survived by her husband, who was also an Idaho State Trooper, three children, and numerous family members, friends, and colleagues who continue to honor and preserve her memory.

ISP extends its sincere appreciation to the organizations and individuals whose generosity and support made the restoration project possible:

Anchored Coffee

Home Depot

Idaho Transportation Department District 1

Jersey Mike’s Hayden

North Idaho Landscape Supplies Hayden and Aaron DuPois

Scouting America Troop #222, Coeur d’Alene

Synergy Construction Group, LLC

Van Hoff’s Garden Center and Teri Heinrich



MEDIA ADVISORY

What: Re-Dedication of the Corporal Linda Huff Memorial Rose Garden

When: Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

Where: Corporal Linda Huff Memorial Rose Garden, 602 W. Prairie Avenue, Coeur d’Alene (rear parking lot behind the Idaho Transportation Department facility)

Reception: Immediately following at the Idaho State Police District 1 Office, 615 W. Wilbur Avenue, Coeur d’Alene

Who: ISP personnel, family members, community partners, supporters, and members of the public. ISP will have a representative available for sound.

The public and media are welcome to attend.

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Corporal Linda Huff Memorial Garden after restoration Corporal Linda Huff Memorial Garden after restoration

Corporal Linda Huff Memorial Garden before restoration Corporal Linda Huff Memorial Garden before restoration

Posted in District 1 - Northern Idaho