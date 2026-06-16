The Award-Winning Australian Family Show THE LISTIES: MAKE SOME NOISE To NYC this JULY Marking their US Debut

The Logo The Listies: Make Some Noise The Listies: Make Some Noise

The Award-Winning Australian Comedy Duo, The Listies, Brings Their Hilarious Family Concert Event to New York City for a Limited Engagement at AMT Theater

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Nobody else does kids comedy this brilliantly… adults have just as much fun.” The Age(New York, NY) – Direct from Australia and fresh off acclaimed international appearances, the award-winning comedy duo The Listies will bring their uproarious family entertainment phenomenon, THE LISTIES: MAKE SOME NOISE, to New York City for a limited engagement at AMT Theater (354 W 45th St, NYC), marking the duo's US debut.Created and performed by Richard Higgins and Matthew Kelly, THE LISTIES: MAKE SOME NOISE is an outrageous mixtape of silly songs, ridiculous sketches, musical mayhem, absurd clowning, and laugh-out-loud audience interaction designed for audiences ages 4 to 400.For more than a decade, The Listies have delighted families around the globe with their unique brand of smart, anarchic comedy. Now New York audiences will have the opportunity to experience the duo's celebrated stage show, which combines pop music, puppetry, visual gags, PowerPoint presentations, dad jokes, and a healthy dose of delightful nonsense into one unforgettable hour of entertainment.Will they be in tune? Almost. Will they be on time? Not quite. Will they be in order? Definitely. Can Rich dance? The jury is still out. "It's a party for your ears—and both of them are invited."Recent winner of THE BESTIES for Best Kids Show, The Listies have been hailed as "the funniest kids show I've ever seen" by comedian Frank Skinner. The Listies have become one of Australia's most beloved family entertainment acts. Their productions have earned critical acclaim and sold-out audiences across Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and beyond.The duo recently received Edinburgh Fringe's Primary Times Award for Best Production for Children and are recipients of a Sydney Theatre Award, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival's prestigious Golden Gibbo Award for Best Independent Show, and numerous other honors. Remarkably, they remain the only children's act ever nominated for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival's coveted Best Show Award.Founded in 2008 by Higgins and Kelly, The Listies originally created comedy for adults before discovering that children were a much more appreciative audience—and significantly less likely to complain online. Since then, they have created more than ten acclaimed stage productions, released multiple albums, published bestselling children's books, and starred in several television series for Australia's ABC network.Presented in New York by House of Oz, the award-winning organization dedicated to showcasing Australian artists on the international stage, THE LISTIES: MAKE SOME NOISE offers a rare opportunity for American audiences to experience one of Australia's most celebrated family comedy acts live.Equal parts concert, comedy show, and controlled chaos, THE LISTIES: MAKE SOME NOISE promises an hour of side-splitting entertainment for children and adults alike.The creative team for the THE LISTIES: MAKE SOME NOISE is written and performed by Matthew Kelly and Richard Higgins (The Listies), music and lyrics by The Listies and Ryan Ritchie, with lighting design by Emma Lockhart Wilson, video graphics by Emma Valente and sound design by Iva Lottagas.Press images for The ListiesTHE LISTIES: MAKE SOME NOISEDATES: July 1 - 19, Wednesday through SundayTIMES: 2 PMPRICES: Kids 12 yrs & under $16.50, Adults $21.75 (with fees)To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit www.AMTTheater.com The Listies will also be offering Comedy Classes on weekends.For more information, visit www.thelisties.com House of Oz is an award-winning philanthropic powerhouse dedicated to promoting Australian creative arts on the international stage. We offer vital funding for production, marketing, and PR resources, as well as covering travel and accommodation costs.With a remarkable track record of producing over 1,200 performances and facilitating international tours for Australian artists, House of Oz showcases the rich diversity and excellence of Australian talent internationally.AMT Theater is the brainchild of Producer Al Tapper ("Broadway: The Golden Age") and Artistic Director Tony Sportiello. The goal is to create a regional theater right in the heart of Manhattan's theater district, creating new shows and new musicals, doing children's theater, cabaret, festivals, readings, film, and more. It is a haven for actors, writers, directors, technicians, stagehands and audiences, as we seek to create exciting new work and become an integral piece of the Broadway community. Stay in touch as our seasons unfold and come be a part of our great experiment.

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