Breakfast & Blooms Brings Families, Flowers and Farm Fun Together for a Good Cause

Breakfast + Blooms Hereward Farms Lavender Fields Hereward Farms

Breakfast, blooms, and farm experiences come together at Hereward Farms in support of local community programs and agricultural education.

We’re proud to partner with the Fergus Agricultural Society to bring families together while supporting local agriculture and community programs.” — Julie Thurgood-Burnett

EAST GARFRAXA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, families are invited to slow down, soak in the beauty of the countryside, and support the Fergus Agricultural Society at Breakfast & Blooms – Saturday, July 18, 2026, from 9 am to 12 pm at Hereward Farms Set against a backdrop of fragrant lavender fields, vibrant sunflowers, and rolling farmland, Breakfast & Blooms offers guests a unique opportunity to experience agriculture firsthand while enjoying a relaxed and memorable morning with family and friends.The event begins with a delicious breakfast box prepared by the Optimist Club of Guelph, complete with coffee, tea, or refreshing lemonade to enjoy while exploring the farm. Guests can wander through the lavender and sunflower fields, learn about modern farming practices, and participate in a variety of family-friendly activities designed to engage visitors of all ages.From creating lavender bouquets and sensory play stations to rock painting and interactive educational exhibits, Breakfast & Blooms celebrates the connection between agriculture, community, and the simple joys of spending time outdoors.“At Hereward Farms, we believe some of the best memories are made when people can slow down, connect with nature, and spend quality time together,” said Julie Thurgood-Burnett, Founder of Hereward Farms. “We’re excited to partner with the Fergus Agricultural Society to create an event that not only brings families together but also supports an organization dedicated to preserving and promoting agriculture in our community.”Visitors will have the opportunity to tour a working lavender, sunflower, and grain farm while learning about the important role agriculture plays in everyday life. The event offers a hands-on, educational experience wrapped in the beauty of Ontario’s summer blooms.“We are proud to partner with Hereward Farms to host this unique event,” said Denise Kankainen, President of the Fergus Agricultural Society. “Partnerships like this help bring our vision to life – a thriving community where agriculture and rural lifestyles are understood and appreciated. Breakfast & Blooms provides a unique opportunity for families to connect with local agriculture and experience the beauty of rural Ontario firsthand.”The Fergus Agricultural Society is committed to promoting agriculture, celebrating rural lifestyles, recognizing talent, and inspiring connections throughout the community. Kankainen also notes that events like this are important for strengthening the connections between farmers and the broader community while celebrating the people, traditions, and innovations that make agriculture such an important part of our region.Proceeds from Breakfast & Blooms help support the Fergus Agricultural Society and its ongoing efforts to celebrate agricultural heritage, educate future generations, and strengthen rural communities.Whether you’re bringing the kids, gathering friends, snapping photos among the flowers, or simply looking for a peaceful country escape, Breakfast in Blooms promises a morning filled with fresh air, beautiful scenery, and a little lavender magic.Event Highlights• Breakfast box provided by the Optimist Club of Guelph• Coffee, tea, and lemonade to enjoy while strolling the farm• Access to lavender, sunflower, and grain fields• Educational agricultural stations• Create-your-own lavender bouquets• Sensory play activities• Rock painting and family-friendly crafts• Photo opportunities throughout the farm• Support for the Fergus Agricultural SocietyFor tickets and more information please visit : https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/breakfast-and-blooms About Hereward FarmsHereward Farms is a 250-acre family farm located in East Garafraxa, Ontario, featuring over 8,000 lavender plants and 400,000 sunflowers. Known for its farm-grown, farm-made products and immersive seasonal experiences, Hereward Farms welcomes visitors year-round through its Lavender Lounge + Boutique, events, workshops, and agricultural tourism experiences.About the Fergus Agricultural SocietyThe Fergus Agricultural Society is dedicated to promoting agriculture, education, and community engagement through events and programs that celebrate rural life and support future generations of farmers and agricultural leaders.

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