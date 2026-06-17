Azorus CRM is now integrated with Osiris in the Netherlands

The go-live marks the completion of a close collaboration with Utrecht University to connect Osiris with Azorus CRM.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Azorus CRM is pleased to announce the successful completion of its integration with Utrecht University’s (UU) Student Information System, Osiris. Developed in close collaboration with the university, the integration is now live and in production.

"Completing this integration with Utrecht University is a milestone for us here at Azorus. We worked closely with the UU team and together built something that is more than simply a connection between two systems. This integration gives the university a smarter, more responsive way to engage with students at each stage of their journey. I am really proud of what has been completed so far and excited about what this foundation makes possible for the future." Stephen MacDonald, CEO, Azorus CRM

What does this mean for Utrecht University?

• The new integration provides a seamless daily sync of student application data directly into Azorus CRM.

• The CRM system has powerful segmentation and filtering capabilities, allowing university admins to easily reach prospective students and applicants with the right message at the right time.

• Utilising the unique CRM User Journeys in the system, key application milestones are tracked through defined statuses. This provides precise targeting, improves the relevance and timeliness of communications, and offers clear visibility into each applicant’s progression.

• The integration is designed with flexibility and ease of maintenance in mind. Data fields can be added or removed as needed, and transfer frequency can be adjusted, from hourly to daily or weekly, allowing UU to adapt quickly as requirements evolve.

A unique integration for Dutch universities

Because the integration has been standardised, any institution using Osiris can deploy it rapidly, whether they are looking to add a CRM system for the first time, or replace a system that currently lacks an Osiris connection. The Azorus CRM system can support both API-based connectivity for real-time data exchange and SFTP-based transfers for secure, scheduled file delivery.

What’s next?

With the Osiris integration now in place, Azorus CRM can easily incorporate multiple additional data sources. This integration lays the foundation to extend the CRM system’s capabilities and deliver more connected, personalised experiences for prospective students and applicants, as well as current students and other key audiences important to the institution.

About Azorus

Azorus CRM, based in Canada with offices in the UK and Denmark, has over two decades of experience delivering CRM solutions designed specifically for higher education institutions. Azorus CRM has been a trusted partner for universities throughout the UK and Europe and is fully aligned with GDPR data privacy requirements, offering a safe, secure and compliant alternative for managing student data.



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