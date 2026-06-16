Cellbie Endorses US Cell Phones For Soldiers Mobile Program with $5,000 Donation to Help Keep Veterans Connected

Ongoing partnership with Cellbie enables Cell Phones for Soldiers to derive best value from donated mobile devices

TORONTO, CANADA, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cellbie , the company that provides a trusted business-to-business (B2B) marketplace for pre-owned smartphones, today announced a $5,000 donation to the US program Cell Phones For Soldiers , building on Cellbie’s ongoing partnership with the charity. The donation is an endorsement of the nonprofit's latest initiative, the Cell Phones For Soldiers Mobile program, that provides veterans with a free phone and a year of paid service to bridge the digital divide."For a veteran struggling with the transition to civilian life, a phone call or text can be a lifeline to opportunity and support," said Rob Bergquist Jr., founder and president of Cell Phones For Soldiers. "Cellbie's generous donation and their endorsement of our Mobile program accelerates our mission to equip 10,000 veterans with a much-needed pre-owned device. Together, we are maximizing the value of these devices, keeping them in circulation and changing lives in the process."By providing a free, pre-owned smartphone and cellular service to veterans facing financial hardship, the Cell Phones For Soldiers Mobile program ensures they can stay connected to loved ones, apply for jobs, and access vital healthcare resources. Cellbie’s donation will help ensure that veterans can avoid being isolated in today’s hyperconnected world.“Cellbie has actively partnered with Cell Phones For Soldiers over the last two years to ensure that the value of pre-owned mobile devices donated to the charity is maximized either through re-use or recycling,” said Mark VanderHeyden, president and CEO at Cellbie. “Now, we’re pleased to make a $5,000 donation to endorse the mobile program in recognition of veterans’ service and their need for ongoing connection.”Through its B2B trading platform, Cellbie disrupts the mobile device ecosystem by unlocking the value of used smartphones while ensuring fair market valuation. The platform has been embraced by service providers and enterprises to such an extent that Cellbie has now enabled more than 1 million pre-owned smartphones to be reused.Since its founding in 2004, Cell Phones For Soldiers has successfully and responsibly recycled over 25 million cell phones and tablets, which has prevented 1.725 billion kilograms of CO2 emissions from entering the atmosphere.To learn more about Cellbie’s marketplace platform, visit www.cellbie.com . To support the Cell Phones For Soldiers Mobile program or to donate a device, visit www.cellphonesforsoldiers.com About CellbieCellbie is a Toronto-based company that's disrupting the global $100 billion secondary smartphone market by digitizing the wholesale business with its trusted marketplace for pre-owned mobile devices. Cellbie's software platform provides full transparency for high-volume buyers and sellers through device diagnostics, advanced grading standards inspired by CTIA, and real-time pricing algorithms. A unique feature of the platform is that buyers stipulate their pricing in advance to secure predictable and high-quality supply. For sellers, the Cellbie marketplace nets returns up to 50 percent higher than traditional trade-in options. Cellbie maximizes asset recovery for carriers, enterprises, and channel partners from their first transaction to their millionth, accelerating the growing circular economy by putting pre-owned smartphones into the hands of secondary buyers instead of landfills or recycling facilities.About Cell Phones For SoldiersCell Phones For Soldiers is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to providing cost-free communication services and emergency funding to active-duty military members and veterans. Since 2004, the charity has responsibly recycled over 25 million electronic devices. Through its newer initiative, Cell Phones For Soldiers Mobile, the organization provides veterans with free pre-owned phones and a year of service to bridge the digital divide and keep them connected to opportunity and support.

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