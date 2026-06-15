LenderDock announces expanded partnership with Idaho Farm Bureau

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LenderDock Inc., the leading online resource for automated lienholder process management and property and casualty insurance verification, is pleased to announce its expanded partnership with Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho."From day one, Idaho Farm has been an ideal partner, meticulously working through every step of the integration. That attention to detail led to a seamless go-live," LenderDock COO Robin White said.Already having implemented LenderDock’s NOTiFi™ solution, Idaho Farm Bureau will employ LenderDock’s Essentials platform of VERiFi ™ and LIENSure ™.VERiFi™ is a real-time solution allowing lenders and verifiers to verify insurance policies. Phone calls for policy verification have been eliminated using VERiFi™, speeding up and streamlining the process.With the help of the second tool, LIENSure™, lenders can send revisions straight to the carrier, automating the process of amending policy information. This makes it possible for carriers or providers to effectively handle the updates in accordance with their own protocols.“We’re excited to expand our partnership with LenderDock and continue enhancing the experience for our customers and partners,” Idaho Farm Bureau Director of Marketing & Customer Experience Dana May said.“These tools allow us to streamline processes, improve accuracy, and deliver faster, more efficient service across the board," she added.About Idaho Farm BureauOn May 1, 1947, a group of Idaho farmers and ranchers founded Idaho Farm Insurance Company that later became Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho. This company was grounded in the belief that neighbors should help neighbors. Because of this, Farm Bureau Insurance has built a customer-centered culture that has helped us grow stronger through decades of change. In 2024, the company restructured as the Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho.Farm Bureau Insurance has a long-standing reputation as a strong, financially stable company. They are rated A Excellent by A.M. Best.About LenderDock Inc.Headquartered in Utah, LenderDock Inc. leads the market in online property and casualty insurance policy verification and automated lien holder process management services. The policy verification-as-a-service (VaaS) technology enables banks, lenders, and other financial third parties to digitally verify and update house and auto insurance-related data in real-time.Contact LenderDock

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.