Archbishop Charles Travis Returns to Office as Bishop Primus of the Confessing Anglican Church
Archbishop Vijay Gadepe receives Rescript of Resignation by Indult to focus on expanding ministry in India
Archbishop Vijay, who has served as Bishop Primus since November 2024, requested the permission of the International College to relinquish his Primacy due to the extraordinary pastoral and administrative demands currently facing the Church in India. The International College expressed deep appreciation for his leadership and affirmed its continued support as he continues to serve as Metropolitan and Provincial Archbishop of the Province of India.
The College also expressed gratitude for Archbishop Travis' willingness to return to a role he has held with distinction on two previous occasions. Known for his pastoral steadiness and global ministry experience, he steps into the office at a time of significant growth for the Confessing Anglican Church across multiple continents.
Statement from Archbishop Charles Travis
“I am honored to serve once again as Bishop Primus during this season of global momentum for the Confessing Anglican Church. Our fellowship is expanding, our mission partnerships are deepening, and the Holy Spirit is opening new doors for ministry. I am grateful for Archbishop Vijay’s faithful leadership and look forward to supporting our bishops, clergy, and congregations around the world with unity and joy.”
About the Confessing Anglican Church
The Confessing Anglican Church is a global Anglican jurisdiction committed to biblical authority, historic orthodoxy, sacramental worship, and Spirit‑filled mission. The CAC is a recognized member of the Global Anglican Communion and maintains active ministry across North America, India, Africa, Latin America, and Europe. The International College of Bishops provides spiritual oversight and collaborative leadership for the worldwide fellowship.
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