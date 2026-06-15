Archbishop Charles Travis Returns to Office as Bishop Primus of the Confessing Anglican Church

The Most Revd Dr Charles Travis, Bishop Primus of the Confessing Anglican Church

Seal of the Confessing Anglican Church

The Seal of the Confessing Anglican Church

Archbishop Vijay Gadepe receives Rescript of Resignation by Indult to focus on expanding ministry in India

Our fellowship is expanding, our mission partnerships are deepening, and the Holy Spirit is opening new doors for ministry.”
— Abp Charles Travis, Bishop Primus
JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International College of Bishops of the Confessing Anglican Church (CAC) today announced that The Most Rev’d Dr. Charles Travis has agreed to serve as Bishop Primus for the remainder of the current term Primatial term. Archbishop Travis assumes the role at the request of The Most Rev’d Vijay Raju Gadepe, who received a Rescript of Resignation by Indult to focus fully on the rapidly expanding ministry needs within the Province of India.

Archbishop Vijay, who has served as Bishop Primus since November 2024, requested the permission of the International College to relinquish his Primacy due to the extraordinary pastoral and administrative demands currently facing the Church in India. The International College expressed deep appreciation for his leadership and affirmed its continued support as he continues to serve as Metropolitan and Provincial Archbishop of the Province of India.

The College also expressed gratitude for Archbishop Travis' willingness to return to a role he has held with distinction on two previous occasions. Known for his pastoral steadiness and global ministry experience, he steps into the office at a time of significant growth for the Confessing Anglican Church across multiple continents.

Statement from Archbishop Charles Travis
“I am honored to serve once again as Bishop Primus during this season of global momentum for the Confessing Anglican Church. Our fellowship is expanding, our mission partnerships are deepening, and the Holy Spirit is opening new doors for ministry. I am grateful for Archbishop Vijay’s faithful leadership and look forward to supporting our bishops, clergy, and congregations around the world with unity and joy.”

About the Confessing Anglican Church
The Confessing Anglican Church is a global Anglican jurisdiction committed to biblical authority, historic orthodoxy, sacramental worship, and Spirit‑filled mission. The CAC is a recognized member of the Global Anglican Communion and maintains active ministry across North America, India, Africa, Latin America, and Europe. The International College of Bishops provides spiritual oversight and collaborative leadership for the worldwide fellowship.

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Archbishop Charles Travis Returns to Office as Bishop Primus of the Confessing Anglican Church

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The Confessing Anglican Church intentionally echoes the faithful witness of the Confessing Church in Germany during the 1930s, where leaders such as Dietrich Bonhoeffer, Martin Niemöller, and Karl Barth stood against theological compromise and state-imposed ideology. They bore bold witness to: • The exclusive Lordship of Christ over His Church • The inviolable authority of Holy Scripture and the historic creeds • The rejection of any politicization or distortion of the Gospel The term “Confessing” powerfully signifies our dedication to the ancient creeds—Apostles’, Nicene, and Athanasian—in defiance of the prevailing currents of heresy and secularization. It asserts our refusal to allow contemporary heresies to distort the faith once delivered to the saints. The Confessing Anglican Church embraces all three historic roots of Christian identity: • SACRAMENTAL LIFE — Celebrating Christ’s redeeming grace through the liturgies of the Book of Common Prayer, and administering the holy sacraments under the authority of bishops in valid apostolic succession. • EVANGELICAL WITNESS — Proclaiming salvation by grace through faith in Jesus Christ and the freedom his new creation brings, with the holy Scriptures as the supreme authority in all matters of faith and conduct, interpreted through the lenses of two millennia of historic tradition and sanctified reason. • PENTECOSTAL POWER — Embracing the dynamic work of the Holy Spirit in His gifts, fruit, and sanctifying presence as He poured out at the birth of the Church on the day of Pentecost, empowering the Church for both mission and holiness. This tri-fold identity is not eclecticism, but catholic fullness—a Church breathing with both lungs, ancient and alive.

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