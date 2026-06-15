Shapiro Administration to Help Turn Former 1940s Military Base and Auto Body Locations into Shovel-Ready Sites for Businesses in Berks County

The Berks County Industrial Development Authority will use the $13,687 Industrial Site Reuse Program (ISRP) grant to perform an environmental assessment of three lots at the Berks Park development site behind the Reading Airport.

The Shapiro Administration is investing in projects like this one to create healthier communities and further strengthen Pennsylvania’s economy.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the approval of $13,687 through the Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP) to the Berks County Industrial Development Authority to assess three lots at the Berks Park behind the Reading Airport as part of a limited phase II environmental assessment.

The site was historically used as a military base in the 1940s, a former metal plating facility, and an autobody shop before use by the Reading Regional Airport Authority. Following the remediation work, the site will meet environmental conditions for redevelopment.

“Communities across Pennsylvania are looking for new development opportunities, and the Industrial Sites Reuse Program is an excellent tool to achieve that,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “This investment will help make Bern Township safer and healthier while also providing a site for new development that will create opportunities for businesses, new jobs for our workers, and continue strengthening our economy.”

ISRP funds will be used to perform a Phase II assessment that will include sampling and site-specific health and safety plans, a geophysical investigation, soil borings, collection of soil samples, and a laboratory analysis of the samples.

“These sites were once economic engines for the community, and with these grants this area will be able to restore the land and create new jobs,” said DEP Secretary Jessica Shirley. “Redeveloping these sites brings back economic activity without giving up green space.”

Governor Josh Shapiro is calling for an additional $20 million for the Hazardous Sites Cleanup Fund in his 2026-27 Budget Proposal to protect Pennsylvanians from dangerous toxic waste sites and repurpose the land for economic development. For too long, hazardous waste sites, abandoned mine lands, and abandoned wells have sat vacant and released toxic chemicals into the environment because Pennsylvania didn’t have the resources or the speed to get projects up and running. The Shapiro Administration is working to fix that — building shovel-ready sites, cleaning up abandoned mine land and hazardous waste sites so communities can put those areas back to good use, and aggressively plugging abandoned or orphaned wells that are polluting our air and water.

The ISRP provides loans and grants for environmental assessments and remediation carried out by eligible applicants who did not cause or contribute to the contamination. The program is designed to support the cleanup of environmental contamination at industrial sites, thereby bringing dormant land into productive reuse.

For more information about the Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP) or DCED, visit the agency’s website, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

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