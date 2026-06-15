FORMER ANTM CONTESTANT KAYLA FERREL ONDER SPEAKS OUT ON SURVIVOR SILENCE, POWER DYNAMICS, AND ACCOUNTABILITY

Kayla Ferrel Onder, founder and lead attorney of Kayla's Survivors. Tyra Banks, creator, executive producer, and host of America's Next Top Model Kayla Ferrel in America's Next Top Model

Cycle 15 and Cycle 17: All-Stars Alum Turned Attorney Says Recent Public Debate Surrounding ANTM Highlights Why Many Survivors Fear Coming Forward

The conversation should be less about protecting public image and more about ensuring survivors have a voice, their experiences are taken seriously, and those responsible are held accountable.” — Kayla Ferrel Onder, founder and lead attorney of Kayla's Survivors

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As public conversations surrounding America's Next Top Model continue to generate national attention, former contestant Kayla Ferrel Onder is offering a unique perspective shaped by both her experience on the show and her current work representing survivors nationwide.Onder competed on America's Next Top Model Cycle 15 and returned for Cycle 17: All-Stars before becoming a nationally recognized attorney and founder of Kayla's Survivors , a law firm dedicated exclusively to representing survivors of sexual abuse and assault."Whenever allegations of misconduct, exploitation, or harmful workplace culture become public, there is a tendency to focus on personalities rather than the experiences of those who felt harmed," said Onder. "The bigger question should always be whether people feel safe speaking honestly about their experiences."Onder says many survivors spend years questioning whether their experiences matter, whether they will be believed, and whether speaking up will result in retaliation."Silence is often driven by fear – fear of consequences, public criticism, and most often, fear of not being believed. Those concerns exist whether someone is speaking about abuse, harassment, exploitation, or other harmful experiences."Today, Onder represents survivors across the United States in cases involving institutional abuse, sexual assault, and exploitation."The conversation should be less about protecting public image and more about ensuring survivors have a voice, their experiences are taken seriously, and those responsible are held accountable."About Kayla's Survivors:Kayla's Survivors is a national sexual abuse law firm dedicated exclusively to representing survivors of sexual abuse and assault. Founded by survivor and attorney Kayla Onder, the organization helps survivors understand their legal options, pursue accountability, and reclaim their power. The firm is committed to trauma-informed advocacy and standing beside survivors every step of the way.Media Availability:Kayla Ferrel Onder is available for television, radio, podcast, print, and digital media interviews regarding the modeling industry, reality television, survivor advocacy, sexual abuse litigation, institutional accountability, and the challenges survivors face when coming forward with their stories.

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