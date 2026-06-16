Single and the City Launches July Singles Events Connecting New Yorkers with Those Who Serve

Single and the City's Fleet Week Mixer Single and the City's Fleet Week Mixer Single and the City's Fleet Week Mixer

July events connect single women with visiting military personnel & NY/NJ first responders, including firefighters, police officers and EMS professionals.

Nobody's showing up expecting to meet the love of their life—they're showing up hoping to meet the love of their night. That's what makes it so much fun.” — Amber Soletti, Founder of Single and the City

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As New York City welcomes thousands of sailors, Marines and Coast Guard members for Fleet Week and the nation's 250th birthday celebration, Single and the City is once again inviting single New Yorkers to put down their phones and meet face-to-face.The company behind some of New York City's most popular singles events is hosting two "men in uniform" themed mixers this July, giving women the opportunity to connect with everyone from Fleet Week sailors and marines to firefighters, EMTs, police officers and other first responders.The first event, the annual Fleet Week Singles Party , takes place Sunday, July 5 at The Addison in Midtown Manhattan. The tradition has become a popular stop for visiting service members and local singles alike, bringing together New Yorkers and military personnel for a night of cocktails, dancing and conversation.A second event, Rescue Me Singles Party , follows on Thursday, July 16 at High Bar NYC, where single women can meet firefighters, EMTs, police officers, military personnel, ER professionals and search-and-rescue workers at a rooftop mixer overlooking Midtown Manhattan."We hear it all the time from women attending our events—they're looking for men who are confident, decisive, and willing to take the lead," said Amber Soletti, founder of Single and the City. "Whether it's a sailor visiting for Fleet Week or a firefighter protecting our city, these are men who have chosen careers built around responsibility, courage, and service. That's a big part of why these events have led to countless hookups, first dates, relationships, and even marriages over the years."The timing is particularly fitting as Fleet Week returns to New York during the year-long celebration of America's 250th birthday. Thousands of service members are expected to participate in commemorative events throughout the city, creating a uniquely patriotic atmosphere across New York.While the events attract attendees hoping to meet someone special, organizers say the appeal extends beyond dating."Fleet Week has always had a lighthearted, carefree energy," said Soletti. "The sailors are only in town for a few days, which takes the pressure off. Nobody's showing up expecting to meet the love of their life—they're showing up hoping to meet the love of their night. That's what makes it so much fun."According to Single and the City, themed events consistently outperform traditional age-based singles events because attendees arrive with an immediate conversation starter and common point of interest.FLEET WEEK SINGLES PARTYSunday, July 5, 20267:00 PM – MidnightThe Addison (formerly The Dean)214 West 39th StreetNew York, NY 10018Event Highlights:• Meet sailors, Marines, Coast Guard members and military personnel visiting NYC for Fleet Week• Active-duty and retired service members in uniform receive an open bar from 7–8 PM and complimentary appetizers while they last• DJ, dancing and professional event photography• Midtown Manhattan location• Open to singles and socializers ages 21+RESCUE ME: FIRST RESPONDER ROOFTOP SINGLES PARTYThursday, July 16, 20267:00 PM – 1:00 AMHigh Bar NYC346 West 40th StreetNew York, NY 10018Event Highlights:• Meet firefighters, EMTs, police officers, military personnel, ER professionals and search-and-rescue workers• Rooftop venue with Midtown views• DJ, dancing and interactive trivia• Happy Hour specials through 10 PM• Complimentary drink ticket for verified first responders arriving between 7–8 PM• Open to women of all professions and verified first responders with agency IDTickets and additional information are available at www.SingleAndTheCity.com

Single and the City's Fleet Week Singles Mixer

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