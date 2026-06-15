Momentum CRM Integrates With Cognition.io to Deliver Unified Enterprise Intelligence for Franchised Auto Dealers

Momentum CRM and Cognition.io today announced a strategic integration partnership delivering unified enterprise intelligence across CRM, DMS, financial, and marketing data for franchised automotive dealers. James Brennan, Director of Business Intelligence at BMW of Manhattan, on the flexibility and collaboration of the Momentum CRM and Cognition.io partnership. Gabe Haim, CEO of Cognition.io, on closing the loop between lead spend and closed-deal ROI through the integration with Momentum CRM.

Dealers running CDK or Dealertrack can now trace every lead, deal, and dollar across their CRM, DMS, financial, and marketing systems.

We built Momentum on an open integration philosophy because dealers shouldn't have to choose between best-in-class tools and connected data. This partnership proves they don't have to.” — Jerman Velasquez, Chief Operating Officer, Momentum CRM

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momentum CRM, the customer relationship management platform built exclusively for franchised automotive dealerships, today announced a strategic integration partnership with Cognition.io, an enterprise intelligence platform purpose-built for automotive retail. The partnership gives Momentum CRM dealers operating on CDK or Dealertrack a comprehensive, real-time view of their entire business, connecting CRM opportunity data with DMS transactional data, financial and accounting records, and digital marketing analytics in a single unified platform.

The integration extends Momentum's long-standing commitment to an open, dealer-first ecosystem. Momentum's API connects dealers to the partners and platforms they choose, and Cognition.io is the latest example of what that openness delivers: intelligence that follows the deal from first touch to the general ledger.

"Momentum has always been about one thing: helping dealers turn opportunities into sold vehicles. Cognition.io closes the loop, connecting what happens in the CRM to what happens in the DMS, the P&L, and the marketing budget," said Jerman Velasquez, Chief Operating Officer of Momentum CRM. "We built Momentum on an open integration philosophy because dealers shouldn't have to choose between best-in-class tools and connected data. This partnership proves they don't have to. Together, we're giving dealers a picture of their business they've simply never had before."

THE POWER OF THE INTEGRATION

For too long, dealership data has lived in silos. The DMS captures transactions after a deal is made. The CRM captures everything before: leads, opportunities, agent activity, and follow-up history. Financial systems hold the accounting data. Marketing platforms hold spend and attribution. None of these systems were designed to speak to each other.

The Momentum CRM and Cognition.io integration changes that. By connecting these sources through a single intelligence layer, dealers can finally answer the questions that have always been impossible to answer cleanly, and act on them in real time.

WHAT DEALERS CAN NOW SEE FOR THE FIRST TIME

Vendor ROI with real numbers: Most platforms report cost per lead. Cognition connects vendor spend, pulled directly from the general ledger, to DMS deal data, revealing which vendors generate actual closed sales, at what gross profit, and what each sold unit truly cost.

Agent performance, end to end: Full agent scorecards track opportunities assigned, opportunities worked, appointments set, conversion rate, lost deals, gross profit, and total sale value across every source and lead type, in one view.

Full lead funnel visibility: Every incoming lead is tracked from origination through each stage to final outcome, with daily volume trends, sold-versus-lost rates by source, and close rates by source category.

Opportunity health in real time: The full pipeline at a glance: total active opportunities, aged deals, and opportunities missing appointments, credit applications, or recent activity, so managers know exactly which deals are at risk and who owns them.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR YOUR DEALERSHIP

This is not another reporting tool. It is the intelligence layer that connects the systems dealers already run, making the data they already have finally work together:

- Lead source performance, once measured by lead count, is now measured by closed deals, gross profit, and true cost per unit sold.

- Agent performance, once visible only inside the CRM, is now connected to DMS deal outcomes in a single view.

- Vendor spend, once reconciled manually at month end, is now pulled automatically from the GL with invoice-level detail tied to real deal performance.

- Pipeline health, once assessed manually, is now monitored in real time with aged-deal alerts and follow-up visibility.

- Financial data, once separate from operations, is now unified with DMS, CRM, GL, Google Analytics, and NHTSA data in one platform.

"The question every dealer should be able to answer is: 'Show me every dollar I spent on leads this month and tell me exactly what it returned.' Until now, no one had a clean answer," said Gabe Haim, CEO of Cognition.io. "This integration changes that."

"Momentum CRM and Cognition.io have been the kind of partners every BI team wishes they had," said James Brennan, Director of Business Intelligence at BMW of Manhattan. "They listen, they're flexible, and they build to fit how we actually run our business instead of forcing us to fit their tools. That combination is genuinely rare in this industry."

AVAILABILITY AND GETTING STARTED

The Cognition.io integration is available now to all Momentum CRM dealers running CDK or Dealertrack as their DMS. Implementation is handled entirely by the Cognition.io team, no dealer IT resources are required, and stores are typically live within two to four weeks of engagement.

Beyond the Opportunities Insights module, Cognition.io offers Core Analytics (full DMS performance across sales, fixed ops, F&I, and inventory), FinSights (financial intelligence including receivables, aging schedules, and working capital visibility), plus Google Analytics and NHTSA data integration, giving dealers a complete operational and financial picture in one platform.

To request a personalized demo, contact Momentum CRM at sales@crmomentum.com or Cognition.io at sales@cognition.io.

ABOUT MOMENTUM CRM

Momentum CRM is a leading customer relationship management platform built exclusively for automotive dealerships. Trusted by franchised dealers across the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada, Momentum helps sales teams manage leads, track opportunities, measure agent performance, and close more deals. Momentum integrates with all major DMS platforms and maintains an open API ecosystem that connects dealers to the industry's leading technology partners. Learn more at www.crmomentum.com.

ABOUT COGNITION.IO

Cognition.io is an enterprise intelligence platform purpose-built for automotive retail. By connecting DMS, CRM, financial, and marketing data into a single real-time platform, Cognition gives dealer principals, general managers, and operators a complete picture of their business across every department. Cognition is trusted by dealer groups across North America and is actively integrating with leading CRM and DMS providers to bring enterprise intelligence to every rooftop.

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