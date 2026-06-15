REGISTRATION OPENS FOR ADAO'S 21ST ASBESTOS AWARENESS AND PREVENTION CONFERENCE ON SEP. 25 - 26, 2026 | WASHINGTON, D.C.

Experts, Advocates, Patients, and Policymakers Unite to Advance Asbestos Science, Prevention, Policy, and Justice

WASHINGTON DC, WA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) today announced that registration is open for the 21st Asbestos Awareness and Prevention Conference (AAPC) , Exploring the Latest Advancements in Prevention, Treatment, and Justice, which will be held September 25-26, 2026, in Washington, D.C.ADAO's annual conferences bring together leading experts in medicine, science, public health, law, government, labor, and advocacy to share knowledge, advance prevention, and strengthen efforts to eliminate asbestos-caused diseases.The 2026 conference comes at a pivotal moment as the EPA's chrysotile asbestos rule is under review by the Court, a legacy asbestos risk evaluation is underway, and Congress considers the Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now (ARBAN) Act.“As the legal and regulatory landscapes shift, our community adapts to new policies and shares resources to stay safe from asbestos,” said Linda Reinstein, President and co-founder of ADAO. “For 21 years, our conference has brought together our community of experts to collaborate and learn from each other, which has been invaluable to advance the shared cause of a world where everyone is safe from asbestos-caused diseases,” she said.The Academic ConferenceThe full-day academic conference will feature more than 30 experts discussing mesothelioma research and treatment, EPA asbestos regulations and litigation, the Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now (ARBAN) Act, legacy asbestos, exposure prevention, global policy developments, consumer product safety, and public health advocacy. The day is organized into four sessions:Session I: Two Decades of Advocacy: Progress, Challenges, and the Path Forward Highlights from more than two decades of asbestos prevention advocacy, key policy and legal milestones, lessons learned, and priorities for advancing public health protections and justice.Session II: Asbestos Prevention and Health Impacts: Risks, Diagnosis, and Advances in TreatmentExperts will examine the health impacts of asbestos exposure, emerging risks, advances in diagnosis and treatment, and opportunities to improve prevention and patient outcomes.Session III: From Awareness to Action: Policy, Advocacy, and Strategic CommunicationsSpeakers will discuss how education, advocacy, and community engagement drive progress in asbestos prevention, including the use of policy initiatives, coalition building, and digital storytelling. It will focus on strategies that amplify patient voices and advance meaningful change.Session IV: Asbestos and the Law: Litigation, Regulation, and Legislative Action This session examines the legal and regulatory developments shaping asbestos prevention, including litigation, rulemaking, legislative initiatives, and significant court decisions affecting public health protections.Evening Events:September 25th: "A Night of Stars"An evening of entertainment, community, and inspiration as attendees gather to celebrate progress, honor advocates, and strengthen connections.September 26th: Mesothelioma Awareness Day Awards & Recognition DinnerA celebration of leaders whose contributions have advanced asbestos prevention, public health, scientific research, patient advocacy, and justice.We are grateful to our 2026 Conference Sponsors:Platinum Sponsors: Dean Omar Branham Shirley, LLP, Simmons Hanly Conroy, LLPGold Sponsors: The Gori Law Firm, Motley Rice LLCSilver Sponsor: Early, Lucarelli, Sweeney & MeisenkothenMore information:Registration, sponsorship opportunities, and conference updates are available at https://www.adaoconferences.org/ ###

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