new james hardie colors

GS Exterior Experts announces new James Hardie® siding, trim, and soffit colors, giving Colorado homeowners more design choices.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GS Exterior Experts Announces New James Hardie® Color Additions for Siding, Trim, and Soffit Products

Colorado homeowners now have access to expanded design options featuring bold, modern colors through James Hardie's ColorPlus® Technology lineup.

LITTLETON, Colo. — June 15, 2026 — GS Exterior Experts, Colorado's award-winning exterior remodeling contractor and a five-time member of the James Hardie President's Club, is excited to announce the availability of newly released colors from James Hardie across select siding, trim, and soffit product lines. These additions provide homeowners with even greater flexibility to create distinctive, durable, and modern exterior designs.

The newest color releases include:

New Lap Siding and Board & Batten Colors

Available in James Hardie's popular ColorPlus® Technology finish, the following colors are now offered in both lap siding and board and batten profiles:

Deep Ocean — A rich, sophisticated blue that creates striking curb appeal while complementing Colorado's natural landscapes.

Midnight Black — A dramatic, modern black finish designed for bold contemporary exteriors and high-contrast architectural designs.

New Trim Colors

James Hardie has expanded its trim offerings with two new factory-finished options for window trim, door trim, corner boards, and fascia:

Midnight Black

Rich Espresso

These new trim colors provide homeowners and designers with additional opportunities to create seamless monochromatic designs or high-impact accent details.

New 24-Inch Vented Soffit Colors

James Hardie's 24-inch vented soffit panels are now available in four new colors:

Cobblestone

Iron Gray

Midnight Black

Timber Bark

Hardie® Soffit products help protect vulnerable roof overhangs while improving attic ventilation, moisture control, and wildfire resilience.

"These new color additions reflect the growing demand for bold, contemporary exteriors and warm, natural color palettes," said Keith Vigil, co-owner of GS Exterior Experts. "Homeowners across Colorado are looking for ways to create unique curb appeal while investing in low-maintenance, long-lasting products. We're excited to offer these new James Hardie options to help bring those visions to life."

James Hardie's ColorPlus® Technology features a factory-applied, baked-on finish engineered to deliver superior color consistency, fade resistance, and long-term durability compared to traditional field-applied paint systems. The finish is designed to withstand harsh weather conditions, UV exposure, and Colorado's extreme climate fluctuations.

As a trusted James Hardie contractor serving homeowners throughout the Denver Metro area and Colorado Front Range, GS Exterior Experts provides expert design consultations, professional installation, and personalized guidance to help customers select the ideal color combinations for their homes.

Homeowners interested in exploring the new James Hardie colors can request samples, schedule a consultation, or view design options by visiting:

For homeowners in Colorado's Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) zones, GS Exterior Experts also offers enhanced wildfire protection by installing code-compliant fire-resistant mesh behind James Hardie® vented soffit panels. This specialized ember-resistant screening helps prevent wind-driven embers from entering attic spaces through ventilation openings while maintaining proper airflow. When combined with noncombustible fiber cement products, this upgrade can help homeowners meet applicable WUI building requirements and improve overall home resiliency against wildfire exposure.

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