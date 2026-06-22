The Number Mass Tort Firms Never Reveal Is Now Public

A new live index from Mass Tort Ad Agency reveals what law firms actually pay to sign a mass tort client — drawn from $250M+ in plaintiff-side ad spend.

The cost to sign a mass tort client has always been a black box. We decided to open it — if a firm is overpaying they deserve to know.” — Jacob Malherbe

WINTER GARDEN, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mass Tort Ad Agency publishes live, anonymized cost-per-signed-case benchmarks drawn from more than $250 million in plaintiff-side advertising spend — bringing transparency to one of legal marketing's most opaque numbers.

For decades, law firms entering mass tort litigation have made one of their largest financial bets nearly blind: what it costs to acquire a client. There has been no public benchmark for cost-per-lead or cost-per-signed-case across active torts, leaving firms to guess whether they are paying a fair rate or being badly overcharged.

Mass Tort Ad Agency (MTAA), formerly X Social Media, is moving to close that gap. The agency today opened Mass Tort Market Data (masstortadagency.com/market), a continuously updated index of real client-acquisition costs aggregated from more than $250 million in plaintiff-side advertising spend. All metrics are anonymized at the tort level and refreshed throughout the day.

The numbers behind the bet

Over the trailing 30 days, the data tracked $1.03 million in advertising spend across nine actively litigated torts, producing 9,227 qualified leads and 814 signed cases — an average of roughly $1,265 per signed case and about $112 per lead industry-wide.

But the average conceals enormous variation, and that variation is the real story for any firm planning a campaign. Cost-per-lead ranged from about $84 for IEEPA tariff-refund claims to $322 for birth-injury cases. Signing a Dupixent claimant ran roughly $1,649 per case — illustrating how dramatically acquisition economics shift from one litigation to the next, even within the same 30-day window.

"Firms routinely commit six and seven figures to a tort campaign without any reference point for whether their cost-per-case is good, average, or a disaster," said Jacob Malherbe, founder and CEO of Mass Tort Ad Agency. "We sit on the aggregate data for the whole market, so we decided to publish it. If a firm is paying three times the benchmark to sign a case, they deserve to know that before they've burned the budget — not after."

Why it matters now

As more torts compete for the same finite pool of qualified claimants, acquisition costs have become the deciding factor in whether a campaign is viable. Transparent benchmarks give plaintiff firms a way to pressure-test vendor pricing, litigation funders a clearer view of portfolio economics, and the broader market a shared reference point where none previously existed.

Mass Tort Market Data is free to view and updates continuously. Firms can compare live cost-per-lead and cost-per-signed-case figures across torts at masstortadagency.com/market.

About Mass Tort Ad Agency

Mass Tort Ad Agency (formerly X Social Media) is a plaintiff-side performance marketing agency that manages advertising spend for more than 600 law firms across 100-plus tort campaigns. Founded and led by Jacob Malherbe — author of A Lawyer's Guide to Mass Torts and a recurring speaker at Mass Torts Made Perfect (MTMP) — the agency specializes in data-driven client acquisition for complex litigation. Learn more at masstortadagency.com.

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