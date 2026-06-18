AdImpact and Polaris I/O Partner to Expand Advertiser Intelligence for Media Sellers

New partnership pairs AdImpact's cross-TV ad intelligence with Polaris I/O's advertiser contacts, agency data, and commercial signal tracking for media sellers

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AdImpact , the leading platform for cross-TV advertising intelligence, and Polaris I/O , the System of Insight for enterprise revenue teams, today announced a strategic partnership that expands the advertiser intelligence available within the AdImpact platform.The integration brings Polaris I/O’s verified contacts, agency-of-record information, and account-level commercial signals into AdImpact’s real-time view of advertising activity across linear, CTV, and streaming in all 210 U.S. markets.Through the partnership, AdImpact is enriching active advertiser profiles across its more than 100,000 brands and advertisers with verified contact data, agency relationships, and corporate affiliations from the Polaris I/O system. With AdImpact adding more than 4,000 new advertisers per month, media sellers can now better identify new advertisers entering the marketplace and connect with the right people as those opportunities develop.Together, AdImpact and Polaris I/O enable media sellers to not only understand who is advertising, but also who is making that decision and what business events can serve as an opportunity to engage.Additionally, this partnership gives media sellers the intelligence needed to be in the conversations that occur during leadership transitions. Polaris I/O’s C-suite transition tracking and verified contact intelligence, layered on top of AdImpact’s real-time view of who is spending what and where, gives sales teams a timely signal and a clear path to the person who controls the budget.For Polaris I/O clients and prospects in local and regional media, AdImpact’s coverage across all 210 U.S. markets also unlocks market depth that has historically been difficult to reach at scale.“This partnership is about giving media sellers a real competitive edge. AdImpact shows you the most complete picture of who is advertising and where. Polaris I/O tells you who just took over the marketing budget and how to reach them today. Together, we are helping media sellers get into those conversations before the opportunity has already been decided. That is a different way to sell.” – Dave Irwin, CEO, Polaris I/O“Changing agencies or appointing a new marketing leader is one of the clearest indicators of a shift in advertising spending. By integrating Polaris I/O’s monitoring capabilities into the AdImpact platform, we are giving customers the context they need to move from identifying opportunities to engaging the right people faster and with greater confidence.” – Don Norton, General Manager, Data Solutions, AdImpactThis integration marks the initial phase of the Polaris I/O and AdImpact partnership. Both companies plan to expand the connection between account intelligence and advertising data, with the goal of giving media sellers more ways to identify and act on revenue opportunities as they develop.For more information, visit www.polarisio.com and www.adimpact.com About Polaris I/OPolaris I/O is a System of Insight that enables enterprise organizations to detect early commercial signals and translate them into action. By analyzing thousands of external and contextual data points, Polaris I/O helps revenue teams identify opportunities, reduce risk, and accelerate growth before traditional indicators emerge. Serving many of the world’s largest companies, Polaris I/O supports a model of go-to-market execution built on proactive, signal-led engagement. For more information, visit www.polarisio.com About AdImpactAdImpact is a leading advertising and market intelligence company delivering real-time visibility into advertising activity across traditional, digital, and emerging media platforms. Its platform monitors more than one billion daily TV ad occurrences, powering the industry’s largest ad catalog with over 1.8 million unique creatives. AdImpact provides comprehensive coverage across all 210 U.S. markets and more than 41,000 ZIP codes, tracking advertising activity for over 90,000 brands, including more than 19,000 local advertisers. Through comprehensive, real-time ad intelligence, AdImpact enables organizations to track competitor activity, understand spending patterns, analyze messaging and creative strategies, and make faster, smarter media and business decisions. To learn more about AdImpact’s capabilities, please visit www.adimpact.com Media Contact:Laia PescettoAdImpactlpescetto@adimpact.com

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