ISO Student Health Insurance Launches U.S. Journey Spotlight Scholarship, Awarding $5,000 to International Students

Founded by international students, ISO Student Health Insurance is honoring students’ U.S. journeys with five tuition scholarships.

Every international student who comes to the United States carries a unique story shaped by ambition, sacrifice, and the courage to leave home in pursuit of something greater.” — Stephanie Lin

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISO Student Health Insurance , a leading provider of health insurance services for international students in the United States, announced today the launch of the ISO U.S. Journey Spotlight Scholarship: a $5,000 program awarding five $1,000 scholarships to international students enrolled at accredited U.S. universities for the 2026-2027 academic year. Applications are open June 15 through September 20, 2026.The scholarship comes at a pivotal moment for the international student community. Amid rising tuition costs, shifting visa policies, and growing uncertainty about the future of international education in the U.S., ISO Student Health Insurance is putting its resources directly back into the community it has served for nearly seven decades.“Every international student who comes to the United States carries a unique story shaped by ambition, sacrifice, and the courage to leave home in pursuit of something greater,” said Stephanie Lin, CEO at ISO. “This scholarship is our way of honoring those stories and standing behind students at a time when that support matters most.”Through the U.S. Journey Spotlight Scholarship, ISO will select five recipients to each receive $1,000 applied directly toward tuition at their institution for the upcoming 2026 – 2027 school year. Applicants are asked to share a brief description of their U.S. journey: what brought them here, and the dreams they are working toward. No essay minimum, no purchase required, and no ISO membership needed to apply.ISO has been serving international students since 1958, with more than one million students trusting ISO throughout their U.S. academic journey. Unlike traditional insurance providers, ISO was built from the ground up by people who understood firsthand what it means to navigate higher education as an international student, and the company continues to be guided by that perspective today.Eligibility & How to ApplyApplications for the ISO U.S. Journey Spotlight Scholarship are open from June 15 through September 20, 2026. Eligible students can apply by completing the application form and sharing a brief description of their U.S. journey.Eligibility requirements include:• Must be 18 or older with a valid U.S. visa status (F-1, M-1, or equivalent)• Must be enrolled full-time in an undergraduate, graduate, master’s, or PhD program at an accredited U.S. university for Fall 2026• U.S. citizens and permanent residents are not eligible• No ISO membership or purchase required• Complete the application form and share a brief description of your U.S. journeyWinners will be announced on September 30, 2026.About ISO Student Health InsuranceISO Student Health Insurance is a leading provider of health insurance services for international students studying in the United States. Founded in 1958 by international students, ISO has served more than one million students across the country, offering health insurance plans and community resources designed to support every step of their U.S. academic journey. ISO Student Health Insurance is part of the IGNYTE Insurance family of companies. Learn more at isoa.org.

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