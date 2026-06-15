Indiana National Guard hosts multiagency exercise, Homeland Defender 2026 [Image 17 of 31]

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: Indiana National Guard Brig. Gen. Michael Grundman, 81st Troop Command commanding general, Command Sgt. Maj. Derrick Kuhns, 81st Troop Command senior enlisted adviser, and members of the Slovakian Armed Forces pose for a photo in Terre Haute, Indiana, June 9, 2026. Homeland Defender brings state, national, international and private organizations together to train side-by-side to ensure teams are ready to respond when disaster strikes. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco) Date Taken: 06.09.2026 Date Posted: 06.15.2026 10:47 Photo ID: 9746664 VIRIN: 260609-Z-EA609-1010 Resolution: 4960x3307 Size: 3.47 MB Location: TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Indiana National Guard hosts multiagency exercise, Homeland Defender 2026 [Image 31 of 31], by SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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