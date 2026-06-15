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Indiana National Guard hosts multiagency exercise, Homeland Defender 2026 [Image 1 of 31]

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Indiana National Guard hosts multiagency exercise, Homeland Defender 2026

Indiana National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 53rd Civil Support Team, Homeland Security and Indiana State Police members gather before entering a simulated lab at Muscatatuck Training Center, near Butlerville, Indiana, June 8, 2026. Homeland Defender is a large-scale, multiorganizational exercise that prepares agencies to deploy in the event of natural and man-made disasters. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)

Date Taken: 06.08.2026
Date Posted: 06.15.2026 10:47
Photo ID: 9746635
VIRIN: 260608-Z-EA609-1001
Resolution: 5520x3680
Size: 4.2 MB
Location: BUTLERVILLE, INDIANA, US
Web Views: 1
Downloads: 1

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Indiana National Guard hosts multiagency exercise, Homeland Defender 2026 [Image 1 of 31]

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