Indiana National Guard hosts multiagency exercise, Homeland Defender 2026 [Image 2 of 31]

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: Indiana State Police members take a photo of a simulated lab at Muscatatuck Training Center, near Butlerville, Indiana, June 8, 2026. Homeland Defender is a large-scale, multiorganizational exercise that prepares agencies to deploy in the event of natural and man-made disasters. (Indiana National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco) Date Taken: 06.08.2026 Date Posted: 06.15.2026 10:47 Photo ID: 9746637 VIRIN: 260608-Z-EA609-1002 Resolution: 5659x3773 Size: 2.69 MB Location: BUTLERVILLE, INDIANA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Indiana National Guard hosts multiagency exercise, Homeland Defender 2026 [Image 31 of 31], by SSG Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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