State Board Names Dr. Stacey Preis as Interim Commissioner of Education

The Missouri State Board of Education (State Board) has appointed Dr. Stacey Preis as Interim Commissioner of Education, effective June 15, 2026. Dr. Preis brings the experience that will build on the current momentum of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s (DESE) to improve outcomes for Missouri students.

“On behalf of the State Board of Education, I am pleased to welcome Dr. Preis as Interim Commissioner,” said State Board Vice President Brooks Miller. “Preis is widely respected across Missouri for decades of service, thoughtful leadership, and a proven ability to unite communities around student success. We appreciate Dr. Preis’s readiness to lead at a pivotal time and look forward to partnering to deliver stronger outcomes for Missouri’s students, educators, and families.”

Dr. Preis brings 18 years in educational leadership, student achievement initiatives, and statewide education policy — consistently supporting students, empowering educators, and strengthening partnerships with families, employers, and communities.

She previously served as DESE’s Deputy Commissioner and spent six years with the Missouri General Assembly as Executive Director of the Joint Committee on Education. Dr. Preis’s most recent work includes advising clients across education, workforce development, and philanthropy as her role as Founder and President of Preis Consulting.

Dr. Preis will help DESE continue advancing department priorities, including A-F report card implementation, classroom learning, increasing targeted school support, growing real-world pathways, and upholding safe, healthy schools for every Missouri student.

“Missouri students, parents, and educators expect a department that is responsive, supportive, and relentlessly focused on excellence,” said Dr. Preis. “I am honored to serve and will work closely with the State Board, the dedicated team at DESE, and our partners to drive innovation, strengthen outcomes, and continue the progress for Missouri’s children.”

The State Board is assembling an advisory committee to lead a national search to identify a permanent commissioner of education.

DESE will provide updates as they become available.