Thomas Milana Recognized by the International Business Brokers Association with Chairman Circle Award

Thomas Milana M&A Advisor Master CBI Logo Transworld Business Advisors Global M&A Source Executive Club

Leading M&A Advisor and Business Broker Honored for Exceptional Transaction Success and Client Service in 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom R. Milana, MCBI, CM&AP, Partner | Managing Director of Transworld Business Advisors of Florida, has been recognized by the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) with the prestigious Chairman's Circle Award for outstanding performance during 2025.

The award was presented at the 2026 IBBA Annual Conference held in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The IBBA is the world's largest professional trade association for Business Brokers and M&A Advisors.

The Chairman's Circle Award recognizes elite business brokerage professionals who have demonstrated exceptional achievement in facilitating successful business transactions and serving business owners throughout the business transfer process.

"I am honored to receive the Chairman's Circle Award and grateful for the trust placed in me by my clients, referral partners, and colleagues. Every transaction represents years of hard work by a business owner, and it is a privilege to help them achieve their personal and financial goals through a successful transition. This recognition reflects not only my efforts, but also the support of the outstanding team at Transworld Business Advisors and the many professionals who contribute to successful closings," said Milana.

Emily Bowler, Executive Director of the IBBA, congratulated this year's award recipients.

"The professionals recognized through the IBBA's Member Excellence Awards program represent the highest standards of our profession. Their dedication, expertise, and commitment to helping business owners successfully transition their businesses have a lasting impact on entrepreneurs, employees, families, and communities. We are proud to recognize Tom R. Milana for this outstanding achievement and his contributions to the business brokerage industry."

Award recipients are recognized based on verified business transactions completed during the previous calendar year. The IBBA's Member Excellence Awards program celebrates the accomplishments of professionals who demonstrate excellence in business brokerage and mergers and acquisitions advisory services.

For more information about Tom R. Milana and Transworld Business Advisors of Florida, visit https://www.tworld.com or contact Tom Milana at tom@tworld.com.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Florida

Transworld Business Advisors is one of the world's largest business brokerage and mergers and acquisitions firms, specializing in the sale of Main Street and Middle Market businesses. With hundreds of advisors operating from offices throughout the United States and internationally, Transworld provides professional representation to business owners seeking to buy, sell, or grow their businesses. The firm's advisors assist clients through every phase of the transaction process, from valuation and marketing through negotiations, due diligence, and closing.

About the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA)

Founded in 1984 and with more than 3,000 members worldwide, the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) is the largest international non-profit association operating exclusively for people and firms engaged in business brokerage and mergers and acquisitions. The IBBA provides education, conferences, professional designations, networking opportunities, and resources to support the business brokerage profession and the successful transfer of business ownership.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.