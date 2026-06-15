Thomas Milana Recognized by the International Business Brokers Association with Chairman Circle Award

photo of Thomas Milana of Transworld Business Advisors

Thomas Milana M&A Advisor

Master Certified Business Intermediary

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Transworld Business Advisors Global

Transworld Business Advisors Global

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M&A Source Executive Club

Leading M&A Advisor and Business Broker Honored for Exceptional Transaction Success and Client Service in 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom R. Milana, MCBI, CM&AP, Partner | Managing Director of Transworld Business Advisors of Florida, has been recognized by the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) with the prestigious Chairman's Circle Award for outstanding performance during 2025.

The award was presented at the 2026 IBBA Annual Conference held in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The IBBA is the world's largest professional trade association for Business Brokers and M&A Advisors.

The Chairman's Circle Award recognizes elite business brokerage professionals who have demonstrated exceptional achievement in facilitating successful business transactions and serving business owners throughout the business transfer process.

"I am honored to receive the Chairman's Circle Award and grateful for the trust placed in me by my clients, referral partners, and colleagues. Every transaction represents years of hard work by a business owner, and it is a privilege to help them achieve their personal and financial goals through a successful transition. This recognition reflects not only my efforts, but also the support of the outstanding team at Transworld Business Advisors and the many professionals who contribute to successful closings," said Milana.

Emily Bowler, Executive Director of the IBBA, congratulated this year's award recipients.

"The professionals recognized through the IBBA's Member Excellence Awards program represent the highest standards of our profession. Their dedication, expertise, and commitment to helping business owners successfully transition their businesses have a lasting impact on entrepreneurs, employees, families, and communities. We are proud to recognize Tom R. Milana for this outstanding achievement and his contributions to the business brokerage industry."

Award recipients are recognized based on verified business transactions completed during the previous calendar year. The IBBA's Member Excellence Awards program celebrates the accomplishments of professionals who demonstrate excellence in business brokerage and mergers and acquisitions advisory services.

For more information about Tom R. Milana and Transworld Business Advisors of Florida, visit https://www.tworld.com or contact Tom Milana at tom@tworld.com.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Florida

Transworld Business Advisors is one of the world's largest business brokerage and mergers and acquisitions firms, specializing in the sale of Main Street and Middle Market businesses. With hundreds of advisors operating from offices throughout the United States and internationally, Transworld provides professional representation to business owners seeking to buy, sell, or grow their businesses. The firm's advisors assist clients through every phase of the transaction process, from valuation and marketing through negotiations, due diligence, and closing.

About the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA)

Founded in 1984 and with more than 3,000 members worldwide, the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) is the largest international non-profit association operating exclusively for people and firms engaged in business brokerage and mergers and acquisitions. The IBBA provides education, conferences, professional designations, networking opportunities, and resources to support the business brokerage profession and the successful transfer of business ownership.

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Tom R Milana
Transworld Business Advisors
+1 5617026867
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Transworld Business Advisors
5101 NW 21st Ave, Suite 300
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 33309
United States
+1 561-702-6867
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Thomas Milana is a responsible, ethical, and results-oriented advisor with a singular mission: to help his clients achieve their goals. Known for consistently securing above-market valuations, Tom brings unwavering professionalism, integrity, and a client-first mindset to every transaction. A dedicated family man, he balances his high-performing career with a grounded, values-based approach to life and business. With over 33 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, Tom is recognized as one of approximately 50 professionals worldwide to hold the esteemed Master Certified Business Intermediary (MCBI) designation. As Managing Director and Director of International Business Sales, he specializes in the confidential marketing and sale of businesses across the globe, focusing on Upper Main Street and Lower Middle Market transactions ranging from $1 million to $100 million in revenue. Tom has successfully facilitated hundreds of transactions totaling more than $1 billion in personal sales volume. His track record spans a wide array of industries and includes working with both private and publicly held companies worldwide. His strength lies in maximizing value through expert valuation, strategic marketing, and confidential, skillful negotiation. His outstanding performance and commitment to excellence have earned him top industry honors, including induction into the Transworld “Hall of Fame”, the BBF “Deal Maker Award”, the IBBA Chairman’s Circle Award, and the Transworld President’s Club. He is also the sole recipient of the Transworld International Award and a proud honoree of the Jerry Efros Award. A seasoned world traveler, avid motorcyclist, and food enthusiast, Tom brings a global perspective to his work. His deep understanding of international markets has led to numerous successful cross-border transactions, particularly in the Caribbean and Western Europe.

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