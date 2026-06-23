nDash Expands Platform with New Roles Across Its 500K+ Freelance Network, Managing Fractional Marketing Teams End to End

The Team Between You and Freelance Chaos

nDash’s expanded platform offers design, strategy, SEO, AI, paid media, and more to enable companies to scale marketing needs with greater speed and flexibility

Our network helps organizations move faster, operate more efficiently, and stay competitive in an increasingly dynamic market.” — Michael Brown

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- nDash , a services platform that builds and manages fractional marketing teams, today announced a significant expansion of its platform, broadening its capabilities beyond content creation to support a comprehensive range of marketing disciplines, including content and copywriting, editorial and strategy, and design and creative.The expansion reflects the evolving needs of modern marketing organizations, which increasingly require access to specialized expertise on demand without the administrative burden of sourcing, vetting, and managing freelancers themselves. Trusted by more than 5,000 brands and agencies, nDash combines a network of vetted marketing professionals with a dedicated team that helps companies source talent, manage projects, and deliver results. The newly expanded platform gives organizations access to an even broader range of marketing expertise while serving as a single, trusted partner to support the entire process from strategy to execution.The platform expansion formalizes a broader set of capabilities that nDash has increasingly supported in response to customer demand, including:• Writing and Editing• Design• Strategy• SEO• Pay-Per-Click (PPC)• Email Marketing• Audio/Visual• Social Media• Public RelationsConsolidating these roles within a single platform offers brands a one-stop shop to quickly scale marketing teams, assets, and channels. In addition to broadening its services, nDash continues to differentiate itself in the market by offering a higher caliber, invite-only talent pool that companies won’t find on other platforms. Freelancers span all industries and offer niche expertise that meet brands’ quality expectations and internal marketing goals. Furthermore, nDash offers a human-first approach to customer experience, providing personalized support to help companies build effective, long-term relationships with freelance talent.“Marketing teams today need access to highly specialized expertise on demand, especially as workforce restructuring and AI continue to reshape how work gets done,” said Michael Brown, CEO and founder of nDash. “We've been supporting many of these expanded skillsets behind the scenes for years in response to client demand. By formally adding them to our platform, we're making it easier for companies to access the expertise they need across the entire marketing lifecycle through a flexible, distributed workforce that doesn't compromise quality, consistency, or brand voice. Our network helps organizations move faster, operate more efficiently, and stay competitive in an increasingly dynamic market.”To learn more about the platform expansion and nDash’s mission to give companies a better way to work with freelance marketing talent, please visit our blog

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