Rep. Joe Schomacker, not seeking re-election, announces resignation from House

Rep. Joe Schomacker (R-Luverne) announced his resignation Friday from the House effective June 21, citing new business opportunities for the decision to step down.

“It has truly been an honor to represent the residents of southwestern Minnesota for the past 16 years, and I thank them for their support and encouragement,” he said in a statement.

Schomacker served in the House for 16 years, focusing on health care and the long-term care industry. During his tenure, he served as the chair of the House Health and Human Services Reform Committee and the House Aging and Long-Term Care Policy Committee, and co-chair of the House Human Services Finance and Policy Committee.

The eight-term lawmaker announced in February he would not seek re-election in November. No special election will be called to fill the remainder of his term, according to the announcement.