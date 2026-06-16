QuoteWerks Recognized with 14 G2 Summer 2026 Badge Awards Across CPQ, Proposal, and Quote-to-Cash
Cross-category recognition highlights QuoteWerks’ role in helping businesses manage quoting, proposal delivery, and connected sales workflowsORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuoteWerks, a long-standing quoting, proposal, and CPQ software solution, today announced it earned 14 badge recognitions in the G2 Summer 2026 Reports, with recognition spanning CPQ, Proposal, and Quote-to-Cash.
The cross-category recognition reflects QuoteWerks’ role in helping businesses manage the sales workflow from quote creation and proposal delivery through customer acceptance, payment, and downstream handoff to CRM, PSA, accounting, procurement, and fulfillment systems.
G2 badges reflect user review data and market presence within G2’s marketplace methodology. For QuoteWerks, the Summer 2026 recognitions provide customer-driven validation across multiple parts of the quoting and sales workflow lifecycle.
“This recognition matters because it reflects how customers actually use QuoteWerks: not just to create quotes, but to manage the workflow around them,” said Brian Laufer, Vice President at Aspire Technologies, Inc., the creators of QuoteWerks. “Quoting touches pricing, approvals, proposals, payments, purchasing, CRM, PSA, accounting, and the customer experience. Recognition across CPQ, Proposal, and Quote-to-Cash reinforces the breadth of the problem QuoteWerks helps solve.”
The QuoteWerks platform includes QuoteWerks Desktop, QuoteWerks Web, and QuoteValet, supporting quote creation, proposal delivery, approval workflows, electronic acceptance, payments, and integrations with CRM, PSA, accounting, procurement, distributor, and payment systems.
The 14 G2 Summer 2026 recognitions included the following badges:
CPQ---
Momentum Leader
High Performer
High Performer Small-Business
High Performer Enterprise
High Performer Americas
High Performer Small-Business Americas
High Performer Enterprise Americas
Proposal---
Momentum Leader
Leader
Leader Small-Business
High Performer Mid-Market
Quote-to-Cash---
High Performer
High Performer Small-Business
High Performer Americas
The recognition is reinforced by recent customer feedback on G2. In a June 2026 review titled “Quickly Embed Pricing Rules Directly into The Quoting Process to Produce Robust Proposals,” Danielle L., a Marketing Director at a mid-market company, rated QuoteWerks 5 out of 5 stars and highlighted its value for complex quoting workflows.
In the review, the customer noted that QuoteWerks “has been a strong tool for handling complex quoting requirements that gives great control over pricing configuration and offers good guided selling steps that makes building proposals a lot faster.”
For buyers evaluating quoting software, CPQ software, proposal software, or quote-to-cash solutions, the recognition is important because it signals customer validation across multiple parts of the sales process. Many businesses do not need another disconnected proposal tool; they need a quoting platform that helps control pricing, reduce re-entry, improve quote consistency, and connect sales activity to operational execution.
QuoteWerks is designed for organizations that need more than a standalone document builder or lightweight quote form. Its value is strongest when quoting needs to connect with pricing rules, product sourcing, approvals, CRM updates, PSA workflows, accounting, procurement, and customer-facing acceptance.
For MSPs, VARs, manufacturers, distributors, and B2B sales organizations, the G2 Summer 2026 recognitions reinforce QuoteWerks’ ability to support complex quoting workflows while reducing reliance on disconnected tools and manual re-entry.
“Customers are under pressure to move faster without sacrificing accuracy, margin control, or operational visibility,” added Laufer. “QuoteWerks helps bridge that gap by connecting quoting with the systems and workflows businesses already rely on.”
QuoteWerks extends its appreciation to its customers and partners for their continued feedback, reviews, and support. Customer insight remains a key driver behind ongoing improvements to QuoteWerks Desktop, QuoteWerks Web, QuoteValet, and the company’s growing ecosystem of integrations.
As a self-funded, privately held software company, QuoteWerks has continued to grow by focusing on long-term customer value rather than short-term outside investor pressure. This approach has allowed Aspire Technologies, Inc. to invest steadily in QuoteWerks Desktop, QuoteWerks Web, QuoteValet, integrations, automation, and customer-driven product improvements while maintaining a practical focus on the real-world needs of sales teams, operations teams, and business owners.
Learn More:
-Read verified customer reviews of QuoteWerks on G2
-QuoteWerks Website: https://www.quotewerks.com
Brian Laufer
Aspire Technologies, Inc.
+1 407-248-1481
email us here
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