Young Archaeologist Becomes Trapped 50,000 Years in the Past in J.T. Kelly’s Ominous Odyssey

A young archaeologist chasing the secrets of Neanderthals makes an impulsive decision and wakes up trapped 50,000 years in the past in Ominous Odyssey, J.T. Kelly’s riveting story of adventure, survival and what it truly means to be human. Author J.T. Kelly

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- He went looking for the past. Now he has to survive it. In Ominous Odyssey, author J.T. Kelly drops a modern-day expert into a prehistoric world — and he’s about to have the archaeological adventure of a lifetime.

Part thriller, part love story, Ominous Odyssey follows recent college grad Amos McCabe, who, armed with a degree in archaeology and anthropology, is eager to make his own groundbreaking discoveries. When investigators unearth the remains of nine Neanderthals in a cave south of Rome, Italy, Amos gets an invitation to join the dig.

Amos has long believed Neanderthals were far more intelligent than once thought, and the opportunity to uncover their secrets pushes him toward an impulsive decision. After learning some tunnels have yet to be explored, Amos gathers his gear in the pre-dawn hours and arrives at the site before anyone else. Despite the obvious dangers, the chance to explore a new tunnel proves irresistible. But as he crawls toward a chasm, the rocks give way. With nothing to stop his fall, he lets out a scream no one will hear before everything goes black.

He awakens to an awe-struck group of Neanderthals in an alternate reality set 50,000 years in the past — and quickly realizes there is no way back.

Now stranded in a world he only studied, Amos must rely on instinct, not intellect, to survive. And every decision carries consequences he may not live long enough to understand.

Ominous Odyssey is book seven in Kelly’s series of international thrillers. Readers first met Amos McCabe in book six, Missing Memories, a harrowing adventure during which Amos is kidnapped while skiing in the Alps and injected with a drug that causes amnesia.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

An award-winning communications professional and University of Notre Dame graduate, J.T. Kelly gained a love for the European continent while living in Rome, Italy, for a year and traveling extensively throughout Europe. These incredible experiences provided indelible memories, which he combines with his fond recollections of summers spent on Lake Maxinkuckee in northern Indiana to inspire the backdrops for his books.

For more information, please visit www.kellyfairways.us or find the author on X (www.x.com/jtkelly123).

Ominous Odyssey

ISBN-13: ‎979-8-9948266-0-7

Available from https://www.amazon.com/Ominous-Odyssey-International-Thriller-Kelly/dp/B0CKB65ZJY

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